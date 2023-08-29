Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//August 29, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $1,603,555

AWARDED TO: Veterans Electric, LLC, Delafield

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Electrical System Improvements, Multi – Building, Central Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Madison

2. AMOUNT: $1,451,608

AWARDED TO: Pepper Construction Company of Wisconsin, LLC, Milwaukee

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Window Treatment Replacement, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison

3. AMOUNT: $1,239,789

AWARDED TO: MDM Construction Supply, LLC

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Remodel Latrine and Replace Shop Ventilation, Madison Aviation Armory, Department of Military Affairs, Madison

4. AMOUNT: $1,079,258

AWARDED TO: Cardinal Construction Co., Inc., Fond du Lac

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Boiler Replacement, Building B, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oshkosh

5. AMOUNT: $911,178

AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Company, Manitowoc

PROJECT: City of Appleton, Lundgaard Park Phase 1 Improvements

6. AMOUNT: $873,000

AWARDED TO: The MRD Group, West Milwaukee

PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Demolition and Asbestos Abatement of 315 N West Ave

7. AMOUNT: $691,000

AWARDED TO: Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical, Milwaukee

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Residence Hall Renovation, Phillips Hall, University of Wisconsin, Madison (Plumbing/ Mechanical)

8. AMOUNT: $689,825

AWARDED TO: Restoration Systems, Inc.

PROJECT: City of Appleton, DD-23 Repair and Preventative Maintenance at Green, Red, and Yellow Parking Ramps

9. AMOUNT: $624,750

AWARDED TO: Southport Engineered Systems, Caledonia

PROJECT: City of Appleton, Appleton Municipal Services Building Shop HVAC Upgrades

10. AMOUNT: $397,980

AWARDED TO: G-Pro Excavating, LLC, Montfort

PROJECT: Village of Montfort, Montfort-Wall St Reconstruction

