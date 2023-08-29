TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $1,603,555
AWARDED TO: Veterans Electric, LLC, Delafield
PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Electrical System Improvements, Multi – Building, Central Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Madison
2. AMOUNT: $1,451,608
AWARDED TO: Pepper Construction Company of Wisconsin, LLC, Milwaukee
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Window Treatment Replacement, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison
3. AMOUNT: $1,239,789
AWARDED TO: MDM Construction Supply, LLC
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Remodel Latrine and Replace Shop Ventilation, Madison Aviation Armory, Department of Military Affairs, Madison
4. AMOUNT: $1,079,258
AWARDED TO: Cardinal Construction Co., Inc., Fond du Lac
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Boiler Replacement, Building B, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oshkosh
5. AMOUNT: $911,178
AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Company, Manitowoc
PROJECT: City of Appleton, Lundgaard Park Phase 1 Improvements
6. AMOUNT: $873,000
AWARDED TO: The MRD Group, West Milwaukee
PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Demolition and Asbestos Abatement of 315 N West Ave
7. AMOUNT: $691,000
AWARDED TO: Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical, Milwaukee
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Residence Hall Renovation, Phillips Hall, University of Wisconsin, Madison (Plumbing/ Mechanical)
8. AMOUNT: $689,825
AWARDED TO: Restoration Systems, Inc.
PROJECT: City of Appleton, DD-23 Repair and Preventative Maintenance at Green, Red, and Yellow Parking Ramps
9. AMOUNT: $624,750
AWARDED TO: Southport Engineered Systems, Caledonia
PROJECT: City of Appleton, Appleton Municipal Services Building Shop HVAC Upgrades
10. AMOUNT: $397,980
AWARDED TO: G-Pro Excavating, LLC, Montfort
PROJECT: Village of Montfort, Montfort-Wall St Reconstructiona