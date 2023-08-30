576-unit apartment building gains early tax increment district approval

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee (RACM) approved of a $9.2 million tax increment district (TID) supporting a massive 576-unit affordable housing project in the Bay View neighborhood, and developers say they want to break ground in under two months.

Kenosha-based Bear Development plans to tear down the former Filer and Stowell industrial complex and build eight apartment buildings. The $197 million project includes units set aside for people who make less than the median area income.

The RACM committee unanimously supported the project, and the item will go to the Milwaukee Common Council next.

S. R. Mills, CEO of Bear Development, said his goal was to start construction in 60 days. He added the city’s financial help was key in the face of interest rates and construction prices.

“Interest rates are tough. Construction prices have gone up, it’s changed a lot in three years, but we think we’re there with the city’s support,” Mills said.

Bear’s goals are to have units delivered starting July 2025 and have the last built by October of 2026. The company’s in-house property management firm will oversee apartment operations.

Some amenities include multiple paths, an outdoor patio and lounge area, outdoor play areas, community rooms and structured parking. The developer wants to add both 591 parking stalls and an off-street bike path for the public.

Solar power will deliver electricity to common area amenities, Mills said; the project is also partly financed by solar tax credits.

TID No. 117 is a developer-financed district, said Maria Prioletta, a special projects manager for the city of Milwaukee. The developer will use low-income tax credits, tax exempt bond financing, City of Milwaukee Housing trust funds, a Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District grant, a sponsor loan and a deferred development fee for financing.

Bear applied for a loan from the RACM Brownfield Cleanup Grant Revolving Loan Fund. The committee will likely consider the request in September, Prioletta explained.

If the project is approved and breaks ground, it could create over 700 construction jobs, Prioletta added.