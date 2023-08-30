Fox River Trail to connect Pewaukee, Brookfield

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Waukesha County officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon for the Fox River Trail, the county’s latest project to transform a historic railroad into a bike and pedestrian trail.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto and project partners met at the recently opened Coffeeville Company in Brookfield to celebrate. The trail stretches 3.5 miles between Pewaukee and Brookfield and was built through a partnership between the two cities, the county and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), according to project plans. Officials noted that currently no other county recreational trail connects to the Fox River Trail.

“For this delightful addition to the outdoor recreation landscape in Waukesha County, we are grateful for the collaboration, dedication, and passion of the region’s trail lovers and the staffs of the City of Brookfield, the City of Pewaukee, and Waukesha County Parks. It’s easier than ever now for more Waukesha County residents and visitors to enjoy the outdoors and pursue wellness goals,” Farrow said in a news release.

According to the county website, Two Rivers-based Vinton Construction paved asphalt and converted three railroad bridges into bicycle and pedestrian bridges. The project wrapped up on Oct. 20, officials added.

In 2020, the project was estimated to cost $2.2 million and was supported by a WisDOT grant, said Lynda Fink, who was an infrastructure discipline leader for KL Engineering at the time. WisDOT provided 80% of the grant and the remaining 20% came from local funding, she added.

Trail plans include a 10-food wide paved asphalt trail after crews tore away rails and ties on a previously abandoned railroad, Fink added. Prefabricated systems were built on top of the existing railroad bridges to add decks and rails for passing cyclists and walkers.

Waukesha County’s parks department first started planning in 2019. Currently, there are two trailheads: one on Watertown Road in Pewaukee and another at Coffeeville Company, the site of a historic train depot, in Brookfield.