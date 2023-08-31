Chicago developer pitches adaptive reuse events space in West Allis

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A Chicago-based developer has proposed a $16 million redevelopment plan of the former Kearney and Trecker manufacturing building with the goal of turning it into an events venue in West Allis.

Baum Revision has proposed a development agreement with the city to renovate around 41,000 square feet of space at 6771 W. National Ave., according to city officials. The building was put up in 1918 and served as a foundry, officials added.

The development team wants to renovate 20,000 square feet to create a “high-end venue,” and turn another 21,000 square feet into supporting storage and office space, said Patrick Schloss, economic development executive director for West Allis.

Some space will be used for on-site fabrication such as welding, woodworking and painting for events, Baum Revision representatives said Monday at a Committee of the Whole Meeting review. The committee held both closed and open sessions to consider the proposal.

West Allis predicts an events venue will bring around 50,000 people over a year through a combination of events. Some ideas pitched for the space were weddings, corporate events and community events, such as farmers markets and a Christmas market.

“It builds on the synergy of what we’ve been trying to achieve on the National Avenue Corridor,” Schloss said.

According to city officials, the development agreement involves the city Community Development Authority (CDA) selling the property for $1. The developer will rehabilitate the building and turn it into a regional destination with a historic status, officials added.

In its agreement, the city will build around 130 parking spots with tax increment financing (TIF), grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and possible Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District money, officials said. The number of parking stalls is an estimate, Schloss said.

Because construction will disturb dirt and the site was historically a factory, the city has agreed to pay up to $200,000 to cover environmental costs in EPA and TIF funds, Schloss added.

If the development agreement moves forward, the developer will likely break ground in December and open in May 2025. City officials said the TIF will close in 2029.

Baum and the city have been in talks over the property since 2019, when the city issued a request for proposals to restore the building and attract visitors, city officials said.

The CDA originally bought the building for $600,000 in 2016.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Kearney and Trecker Co. operated inside the building between 1901 and 1975.