Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chicago developer pitches adaptive reuse events space in West Allis

By: Ethan Duran//August 31, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Chicago developer pitches adaptive reuse events space in West Allis

Chicago-based Baum Revision proposed a $16 million plan to redevelop a 41,000-square-foot former factory into an events space in West Allis. The city and developer could enter an agreement to rehabilitate the space and build parking stalls. Photo courtesy of Baum Revisions

Chicago developer pitches adaptive reuse events space in West Allis

By: Ethan Duran//August 31, 2023//

Listen to this article

A Chicago-based developer has proposed a $16 million redevelopment plan of the former Kearney and Trecker manufacturing building with the goal of turning it into an events venue in West Allis.

Baum Revision has proposed a development agreement with the city to renovate around 41,000 square feet of space at 6771 W. National Ave., according to city officials. The building was put up in 1918 and served as a foundry, officials added.

The development team wants to renovate 20,000 square feet to create a “high-end venue,” and turn another 21,000 square feet into supporting storage and office space, said Patrick Schloss, economic development executive director for West Allis.

Some space will be used for on-site fabrication such as welding, woodworking and painting for events, Baum Revision representatives said Monday at a Committee of the Whole Meeting review. The committee held both closed and open sessions to consider the proposal.

West Allis predicts an events venue will bring around 50,000 people over a year through a combination of events. Some ideas pitched for the space were weddings, corporate events and community events, such as farmers markets and a Christmas market.

“It builds on the synergy of what we’ve been trying to achieve on the National Avenue Corridor,” Schloss said.

According to city officials, the development agreement involves the city Community Development Authority (CDA) selling the property for $1. The developer will rehabilitate the building and turn it into a regional destination with a historic status, officials added.

In its agreement, the city will build around 130 parking spots with tax increment financing (TIF), grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and possible Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District money, officials said. The number of parking stalls is an estimate, Schloss said.

Because construction will disturb dirt and the site was historically a factory, the city has agreed to pay up to $200,000 to cover environmental costs in EPA and TIF funds, Schloss added.

If the development agreement moves forward, the developer will likely break ground in December and open in May 2025. City officials said the TIF will close in 2029.

Baum and the city have been in talks over the property since 2019, when the city issued a request for proposals to restore the building and attract visitors, city officials said.

The CDA originally bought the building for $600,000 in 2016.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Kearney and Trecker Co. operated inside the building between 1901 and 1975.

The Kearney & Trecker plant in West Allis. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Historical Society

a

Related Content

Cities across Wisconsin ramp up new construction in 2023

A report from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue tracks new construction and calculates a levy limit percent [...]

August 31, 2023

576-unit apartment building gains early tax increment district approval

Bear Development’s CEO said he wants to start construction in 60 days.

August 30, 2023

Report: Contractors facing fewer supply chain issues compared to peak pandemic, some items still str...

An AGC analysis reported infrastructure projects jumped up in values while residential and nonresidential star[...]

August 29, 2023

VJS Construction raises the roof for Bruce Guadalupe Community School expansion project

The project is fueled by an ongoing $6 million fundraising campaign held by United Community Center.

August 28, 2023

Microgrid pilot project will store energy for village affected by outages

One of several pilot projects, the microgrid system is expected to serve a community of 129.

August 28, 2023

The Hop streetcar will debut newest service route in fall with limited service

New line will connect to Milwaukee lakefront and run on Sundays to avoid heavy construction at the Couture sit[...]

August 22, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles