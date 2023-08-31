Cities across Wisconsin ramp up new construction in 2023

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee’s construction growth is already visible from large scale projects on the lakefront and downtown. But now it’s also visible in Wisconsin’s record books.

The city so far this year has $449.3 million in new construction, adding 1.14% to last year’s value of $39.4 billion, according to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Net New Construction Report. The report tracks the percentage of new construction in a county or municipality, which is used to help determine the allowable tax levy for next year.

That’s a big deal for officials who want more buildings on the tax rolls, especially when both the city of Milwaukee and the county voted to raise its sales taxes to avert a potential financial disaster.

Lafayette Crump, the commissioner of the city’s Department of City Development, credited construction growth with the city’s willingness to bring in new businesses through measures such as tax increment financing and revitalization grant dollars.

“Milwaukee is experiencing a wave of new construction activity that is adding to our city’s vibrancy and growth. Whether we’re talking about the rise of the Couture, progress on the Baird Center expansion, new companies relocating to the city, or additional affordable housing and residential developments popping up in our neighborhoods, Milwaukee is witnessing new investment and growth. Much of this activity can be attributed to the city of Milwaukee’s commitment to bringing new business and opportunities to our residents, including through tax incremental financing incentives and commercial corridor revitalization grant dollars. This report proves that businesses, residents and visitors are excited about being in Milwaukee, which is why we will continue building up a city where people want to live, work and have fun. We are looking forward to contributing to and watching this momentum continue in the years ahead,” Crump added.

Milwaukee County outpaced the city with $1.07 billion in new construction this year, which allows a levy limit percent of 1.23%.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he was pleased to see new construction increased, but gave a reminder more is needed to meet the county’s revenue needs.

“I am pleased to see the continued growth of new construction in Milwaukee County, and it is an encouraging sign of our economic strength and vitality. The continued growth is a testament to the opportunity that Milwaukee County offers for businesses and individuals alike. We want to see this number continue to increase, as more of those individuals and businesses make the choice to call Milwaukee County home. At the same time, we know that the County’s revenue structure is dependent on this number, which doesn’t necessarily meet the County’s revenue needs, and will continue to work to ensure financial sustainability for the future of the County, so we can continue this positive trend, and keep investing in things that increase quality of life to make Milwaukee County a great place for residents and businesses alike to live, work, and thrive,” Crowley added.

Wauwatosa had the most growth out of all Milwaukee County cities at $274.4 million and a 3.05% value growth. Following was Brown Deer, which had $26.5 million in new construction and a 2.05% value boost. However, one county municipality was in the negative as the village of Bayside had a minus-0.01% value with a loss of $102,600 in construction.

The construction loss was attributed to demolition during the One North development headed by Cobalt Partners, said Eido Walny, village president of Bayside. While the DOR took its survey, crews had to remove buildings to make way for mixed-use buildings. Walny called the negative figure a “blip” in the report.

“One North’s new library and housing is going to add to the character of the municipality without changing it. Even with development, there is a 12% increase in equalized value to the village. It’s going to continue to add amenities and spur commercial properties to stay competitive,” Walny added.

Walny said any effect the report had would be “minor and temporary,” adding the village had ways of finding revenue sources outside of property tax.

Wanda Montgomery, village president of Brown Deer, said the Green Link Apartment Complex was the village’s most prominent construction project over the last two years. Construction started in 2021 and wrapped up in 2022, placing a residential building over a former city dump and public works space. The public works space was relocated to the footprint of city hall, she added.

“Developers are starting to recognize we have potential opportunities here. Each project here shows someone else, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here,’” Montgomery said, adding the village was planning out several potential developments it hoped to set in motion before the end of the year.

Additional notable growth around Wisconsin included the city of Madison, which had $864.9 million in construction this year and a 2.22% boost. Dane County had $2.16 billion worth in construction and 2.44% growth. The city of Appleton had $115.6 million in new construction and raised its value by 2.07%. The city of Eau Claire reported $218.8 million in new construction and a 3.03% boost. Finally, the city of La Crosse saw $35 million in new construction, resulting in 0.68% growth.