raSmith promotes Mortensen to director of Site Design Services

raSmith has promoted David Mortensen to director of Site Design Services.

Mortensen previously held the position of assistant director of Site Design Services at raSmith.

In his new role as director, Mortensen will lead the division’s site planners, civil engineers and landscape architects who work on projects across the United States in retail/commercial, mixed use, industrial, senior living, health care, residential, hospitality/entertainment, higher education and K-12, and office. He will work with team members who work out of raSmith’s Wisconsin, Illinois and California offices, as well as future hires who may be located in other areas of the United States.

Mortensen has more than 16 years of experience in land development, including due diligence, planning, design, grant procurement, permitting and construction administration on various types of projects, including parks, health care, hospitality, education and athletics, retail and mixed use and commercial.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and is licensed as a professional engineer in Wisconsin.