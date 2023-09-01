Gov. Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Johnson to speak at Laborfest 2023

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Laborfest 2023, the Milwaukee festival celebrating unions and workers’ rights, will take place this Labor Day at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Gov. Tony Evers, County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will give speeches at the annual event, according to the Milwaukee Area Labor Council (MALC).

The event kicks off on Monday at 11 a.m. at Zeidler Union Square, 301 W. Michigan Street, in Milwaukee. A parade will start at the square and pass through downtown before ending at the main gates of the festival grounds.

“Unions change lives. When working people unite to negotiate for fair treatment and a living wage, the benefits enable a better life for entire families across generations. The modern labor movement is open to everyone and strives to leave no worker behind. By standing together in unions and organizing for a brighter future for our families, working people in every type of job and every corner of our nation are strengthening America’s democracy and renewing promise for generations to come,” MALC organizers said in a statement.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden gave a speech at Milwaukee’s Laborfest and touted the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Biden signed the act in November 2021.