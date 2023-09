Listen to this article Listen to this article

KELLER Inc. has added to its staff and promoted from within the firm.

Keller has hired Andrew Hemling as an assistant project manager in its Sun Prairie location and Brody Beck as a youth apprentice in its Kaukauna office. Trevor Flease has also been hired as a talent acquisition specialist in Kaukauna.

Sean Barry has been promoted to foreman in training and Todd Runde has been promoted to supervisor, both in Kaukauna.