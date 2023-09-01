Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 4, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|5-Sep
|2:00 PM
|Kenosha
|City of Kenosha, Uptown Children’s Library
|863448
|Yes
|6-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Redgranite
|Entrance Door and Frame Replacements, Multi-building, Redgranite Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Redgranite
|861234
|No
|6-Sep
|12:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Cooling Tower Replacement, DTD District 3, Department of Transportation, Ashwaubenon
|858299
|No
|6-Sep
|11:00 AM
|Racine
|Racine County, Elevator Electrical Upgrade
|860528
|Yes
|6-Sep
|11:00 AM
|Augusta
|Eau Claire County, Coon Fork Park Garage Construction
|861511
|Yes
|7-Sep
|2:30 PM
|Madison
|Dane County, Professional Services For Managing Food Waste And Other Organic Materials
|861979
|No
|7-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Monroe
|Monroe Public Library, Monroe Public Library Remodel
|861386
|No
|7-Sep
|2:00 PM
|Waupun
|Re-Bid- Single Trade Contractor Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Barracks Unit 30/31, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun
|863034
|No
|7-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Restroom Remodel, Truax Southwest Regional Headquarters, Department of Transportation, Madison
|858318
|No
|7-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Restroom Remodel, Truax Materials Laboratory, Department of Transportation, Madison
|858320
|No
|7-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Greenleaf
|Wrightstown Sanitary District No. 1, MDV Chemical Addition
|861928
|No
|7-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Plymouth
|Sheboygan County, Shingle Roof Replacement
|862359
|Yes