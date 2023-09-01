Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 4, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//September 1, 2023//

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
5-Sep 2:00 PM Kenosha City of Kenosha,                                                                  Uptown Children’s Library 863448 Yes
6-Sep 10:00 AM Redgranite Entrance Door and Frame Replacements, Multi-building, Redgranite Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Redgranite 861234 No
6-Sep 12:00 PM Green Bay Cooling Tower Replacement, DTD District 3, Department of Transportation, Ashwaubenon 858299 No
6-Sep 11:00 AM Racine Racine County,                                                                 Elevator Electrical Upgrade 860528 Yes
6-Sep 11:00 AM Augusta Eau Claire County,                                                                       Coon Fork Park Garage Construction 861511 Yes
7-Sep 2:30 PM Madison Dane County, Professional Services For Managing Food Waste And Other Organic Materials 861979 No
7-Sep 10:00 AM Monroe Monroe Public Library,                                                       Monroe Public Library Remodel 861386 No
7-Sep 2:00 PM Waupun Re-Bid- Single Trade Contractor Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Barracks Unit 30/31, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun 863034 No
7-Sep 10:00 AM Madison Restroom Remodel, Truax Southwest Regional Headquarters, Department of Transportation, Madison 858318 No
7-Sep 10:00 AM Madison Restroom Remodel, Truax Materials Laboratory, Department of Transportation, Madison 858320 No
7-Sep 10:00 AM Greenleaf Wrightstown Sanitary District No. 1,                                                MDV Chemical Addition 861928 No
7-Sep 10:00 AM Plymouth Sheboygan County,                                                                  Shingle Roof Replacement 862359 Yes

