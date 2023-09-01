Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wisconsin updates plumbing code to national standards

By: Ethan Duran//September 1, 2023//

Home>Government>

Wisconsin updates plumbing code to national standards

The Professional Plumbers Union Local 75 in Madison. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

Wisconsin updates plumbing code to national standards

By: Ethan Duran//September 1, 2023//

Listen to this article

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary-designee Dan Hereth on Thursday signed the state’s updated plumbing code after discussion with industry officials and public stakeholders. This is the first update to Wisconsin’s plumbing code since 2009, according to DSPS officials.

Hereth signed the administrative code at the Professional Plumbers Union Local 75 training facility in Madison, where trades students will take their exams featuring the new questions based on the latest standards. State officials said the codes to go into effect Oct. 1.

The state changed the Safety and Professional Services (SPS) codes 381-382 and 384-387, which provide standards and definitions for the design, installation and construction of plumbing systems across Wisconsin. The only code unchanged was SPS 383, which covers private on-site wastewater treatment systems and was updated by a separate committee.

“The plumbing code is a great example of good process. We had our plumbing code council, which is a diverse group of folks from the industry, from plumbers to contractors to other engaged citizens… The amount of participation we got from all angles in the industry really set us up to have a smooth process to get the code out the door and legislative review,” Hereth said.

Wisconsin is the only state in the U.S. with its own plumbing code and modernizing it took comprehensive input from stakeholders, Hereth explained. The state adopted some national standards for water reuse, which impacts sustainability, and increased bacteria control options for healthcare facilities, which will impact public health and safety, he added.

Jeff Beiriger, the executive director of Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Wisconsin (PHCC-WI), said most of the changes to the code were updates to national standards instead of a sweeping overhaul. Wisconsin’s code is a “designer code,” and the flexibility the industry needed was still in the 2010 code, he added.

National standards, such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) rules for plumbing and fire protection systems, were modernized in the rulemaking process, Beiriger said.

“The biggest thing was: Make sure we keep our code, because it already had a lot of the flexibility we needed in it, and beyond that was bringing it up to date with the standards,” Beiriger added.

s

Related Content

Milwaukee County puts out RFP for Park East parcel

The 2.3-acre property known as “Block 22” was left behind by the Park East freeway removal.

August 30, 2023
Missy-Hughes

Audit finds Wisconsin economic development agency’s performance slipping

Wisconsin's troubled economic development agency's performance has slipped over the last three fiscal years af[...]

August 30, 2023

576-unit apartment building gains early tax increment district approval

Bear Development’s CEO said he wants to start construction in 60 days.

August 30, 2023

Facing unique challenges, Wisconsin dump truck advocates seek to revive owner-operator rate

WisDOT pointed to the Legislature for relief for Wisconsin’s aggregate haulers.

August 24, 2023
bird glass ordinance madison wisconsin state capitol

Top 20 construction groups spent $700K lobbying in first half of 2023

A sneak peek of lobbying efforts showed aggregate producers spent the most funds from January to June.

August 23, 2023

Federal money could open door for bridge repairs between Superior, Duluth

State transportation officials said replacing the bridge before 2030 was their top priority.

August 21, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles