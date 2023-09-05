Construction adds 22,000 jobs in August, industry warns of infrastructure red tape

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The construction sector added 22,000 jobs in August, but the industry was still hounded by a skilled worker shortage as unemployment stayed around 3.9%, according to the latest Associated General Contractors (AGC) analysis.

AGC reported construction spending rose 0.7% in July despite a downturn in most infrastructure investment categories. AGC officials cautioned progress on many public infrastructure projects was likely undermined by added layers of red tape left behind by the Biden administration. Meanwhile, average hourly wages jumped again, and demand was ever-growing for private projects.

“Today’s reports show there is no letup in demand for construction workers or private-sector projects. The industry is raising pay faster than other sectors amid persistently low unemployment. But contractors are frustrated by the slow pace of new public project awards,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s top economist.

There were more than 7.9 million people, seasonally adjusted, working in construction in August, officials said. That’s a 212,000 or 2.7% increase from a year earlier. Construction job growth outpaced nonfarm job growth of 2% over 12 months, officials added.

Officials said nonresidential buildings and specialty trade contractors paired with heavy and civil engineering construction firms added 21,000 employees for the month, which is a 169,700 or 3.7% increase since July 2022.

Hourly earnings for production and nonsupervisory construction workers have increased to $34.40 per hour in August, a 5.7% jump over the year, officials said. Construction firms paid a wage “premium” of 18.6% compared to average hourly earnings for private sector production workers, officials added.

Contractors are still trying to find qualified workers, as the unemployment rate was 3.9% in August for jobseekers with construction experience, the AGC reported.

In July, construction spending was a total of $1.97 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, an increase of 0.7% from June and 5.5% from July 2022, officials said. Private residential spending climbed 1.4% for the month and private nonresidential spending rose 0.5%. However, Public construction spending slid 0.4% and officials noted the largest infrastructure categories declined from June. Highway and street construction fell by 0.6%, transportation by 0.9% and sewage and waste disposal by 1.2%, they added.

AGC officials said public construction activity was “hampered” by regulatory measures that are causing confusion and slowing approvals on projects. The association pointed to confusion around federal rules pertaining to what constitutes a water of the U.S. and those who seek to apply federal wage rates to projects funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“It appears that the Biden administration can’t decide if it wants projects to get built or prefers to suffocate them with red tape. At some point, people are going to begin wondering what happened to all those projects the administration promised would be built,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer.

AGC of America and Autodesk will release national, regional and state survey results at noon on Wednesday, officials said. The data is based on survey responses from over 1,400 regarding the national approach to workforce education and infrastructure projects.