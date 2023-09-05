Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pier collapses into lake on UW-Madison campus, injuring 21

By: Associated Press//September 5, 2023//

Home>Construction>

Pier collapses into lake on UW-Madison campus, injuring 21

A pier filled with people celebrating Labor Day on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus partially collapsed into a lake, leaving one person hospitalized and slightly injuring about 20 others, officials said. (Screenshot from AP video)

Pier collapses into lake on UW-Madison campus, injuring 21

By: Associated Press//September 5, 2023//

Listen to this article

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pier filled with people celebrating Labor Day on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus partially collapsed into a lake, leaving one person hospitalized and slightly injuring about 20 others, officials said.

Video shot from Lake Mendota’s shoreline shows that a part of the metal pier just east of the Union Terrace’s campus stage collapsed Monday afternoon, sending some people falling into the water.

The Madison Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. UW-Madison Police Officer Jeff Kirchman told the Wisconsin State Journal that “20 or so” had minor injuries, in addition to the person who was hospitalized.

“There were way too many kids on the piers. They were packed. There was no warning. All of a sudden it went down and people were in the water,” said Debra Drewek, a retired nurse who was taking pictures at the terrace when the collapse occurred.

She said many of the people on the collapsed section swam to shore and that others clung to the pier and waited for rescue boats to arrive. Drewek said most of the injuries appeared to be leg scrapes, and that “a lot of kids were crying because they had laptops, wallets and phones underwater.”

Kirchman said efforts were being made to recover lost items from the lake.

UW-Madison officials said in a statement that the swimming area was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse and that the pier was scheduled to be removed Tuesday due to the end of the summer season.

Related Content

First prefabricated bridge in US installed in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County completed a prefabricated bridge project, the first of its kind with cost, time and labor sa[...]

September 5, 2023

Milwaukee suburb to begin pulling millions of gallons a day from Lake Michigan

After years of seeking approval, a Milwaukee suburb is finally set to start pulling millions of gallons of wat[...]

September 5, 2023

Construction adds 22,000 jobs in August, industry warns of infrastructure red tape

AGC executives pointed to the Biden administration for regulatory issues slowing down infrastructure projects.

September 5, 2023

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $18,419,344 AWARDED TO: Mashuda Contractors, Princeton PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Hi[...]

September 5, 2023

Gov. Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Johnson to speak at Laborfest 2023

The festival celebrates organized labor and will feature speeches by elected officials.

September 1, 2023

Keller adds to staff, promotes pair

KELLER Inc. has added to its staff and promoted from within the firm.

September 1, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles