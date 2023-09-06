MSA’s Johnson achieves Designer of Engineering Systems license

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 6, 2023//

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 6, 2023//

MSA Professional Services’ Jamie Johnson recently earned licensure as a Designer of Engineering Systems in Wisconsin.

To obtain a DES license, an applicant is required to have a minimum of seven years of eligible experience in specialized engineering design work, proving competency in all aspects of the trade. Individuals holding a DES license may engage in the preparation of plans and specifications for projects and are authorized to consult, investigate and evaluate the plans and specifications of others.

Johnson joined MSA earlier this year with the firm’s acquisition of Fredericksen Engineering and serves as a senior engineering technician II on the firm’s Buildings – Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) team. He has over 25 years of experience working in IT and Building Information Modeling (BIM) for a wide variety of MEP projects, leading digital design and information technology solutions for clients across the state.

He works from MSA’s Mequon office location.

