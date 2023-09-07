AGC advises ‘zero tolerance’ for cannabis on construction sites

Listen to this article Listen to this article

By Frank Jossi

BridgeTower Media Newswires

Worried about the impact of marijuana legalization, Twin Cities commercial building contractors will rely on a drug-free policy unless guidance from the courts and the state changes.

Tim Worke, chief executive officer of Associated General Contractors of Minnesota, said two members of his association have said they worry about workers using marijuana because it is legal. He believes more members are likely to have concerns.

“There’s confusion, and there’s disarray,” Worke said. “How do employers deal with this?”

The AGC has advised members to use a zero-tolerance for cannabis approach on their job sites under the “safety-sensitive” exclusion of the marijuana law. “Our position is zero tolerance in construction,” Worke said.

The permissiveness of the medical marijuana law is troubling, too. A worker who causes an accident and has cannabis detected during a drug screening could claim it’s a permitted medical use, he said.

Worke believes clarity could come from the courts after an employee, terminated for cannabis use, takes it to a grievance procedure with the union or the justice system. The court could determine the standard, he said.

The industry has legitimate concerns about drug use in the trades. Colorado found construction and extraction industries had a high prevalence of marijuana use. The state reported that 16.5% of construction and extraction workers reported using cannabis within 30 days before the survey, compared with 14.6% of all employed Coloradans.

Mike Schechter, AGC general counsel, tells construction companies to use the safety-sensitive exclusion because accidents on job sites involve not only the operators of equipment but others on the site.

“It’s the people who need to be aware of the surroundings and being able to quickly respond to issues or emergencies or just moving equipment,” he said.

The law defines “safety-sensitive” loosely as people with jobs that could cause harm to others or themselves, he said. “We took it a step further to say it’s the job site because whatever function you’re doing there, you’re in an area where the entire market environment is safety-sensitive,” he said.

Schechter said there’s no good test yet involving marijuana that matches the accuracy of urine or breathalyzer tests. Still, most workers who smoke marijuana and show up on a job site afterward will not be flagged for a drug test unless they show signs of impairment.

Employers flagged during random tests will likely be sent home with a warning rather than fired, he said. Contractors are “not looking to fire people but are just looking to have a safe workplace,” Schechter said. “It’s not a gotcha game. It’s literally just, ‘let’s be safe.’”

Construction companies face other challenges. He said they must abide by Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations and inspectors’ visits. If an accident happens, employers will test workers for drugs and alcohol, and if the results come back positive, construction companies will be asked why they let a stoned or drunk employee work.

Yet employers must not accuse employees of cannabis use who might slur words or have red eyes because of a medical problem, Schechter said. A bad night’s sleep could cause an accusation of marijuana or alcohol use.

“It’s an easy way to create discrimination,” he said. “If I am targeting you, and I want to get rid of you, I can say, ‘Well, he looked a little wobbly,’ and I can do a b.s. test and say he was intoxicated,” Schechter said.

Dan McConnell, president of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, said his members do not object to the safety-sensitive exclusion for job sites. “It’s very important to us to remember everybody’s safety on a job site depends on everybody else’s actions on a job site,” he said.

The more challenging issue will be when a worker who may have smoked marijuana days before a random test gets flagged. The question is whether employees who test positive for cannabis are automatically considered impaired even if their use may have come days or weeks before.

“I think everybody is trying to figure out how to determine whether or not someone’s actually impaired, right?” McDonnell said. “Cannabis in your system doesn’t mean you’re impaired.”

Some drug tests are more sophisticated than others. The most common in construction is urine testing because of the ease with which it can be collected. Urine is the only test that carries federal government guidelines for its application. The challenge is that the active psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), can be detected in urine up to 10 days after its use.

Saliva, in contrast, only picks up a few days of drug use. But McDonnell said saliva has not yet received wide acceptance by industry nor are there many local testing labs.

The union believes construction companies should confine testing to employees who show impairment. For now, companies need to refine or write policies for marijuana.

“We’re working on trying to update our policy policies and encourage folks to have an updated policy that complies with the law,” McDonnell said. “We’re trying to make sure that everybody stays safe.”