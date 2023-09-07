Potawatomi Hotel and Casino opens new areas, starts next phase in $190M renovation

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino on Thursday opened two gaming areas, a bar and a restaurant, after an extensive remodeling project with Gilbane Building Co. and Greenfire Management Services. The $190 million project started in May of 2022 and is expected to wrap up next year according to hotel and casino officials.

The casino wants to add five gaming areas, three marquee areas and three new restaurants, said Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The project totals up to 114,000 square feet, according to the latest figures from casino officials.

The casino unveiled its largest gaming area, called ElevenHundred, which includes 633 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a dual-wheel roulette game and electronic blackjack and craps games, officials said. There’s an attached bar and lounge with 78 seats with “slot seats,” a granite bar and LED lighting.

Opening the same day were the Street Eatz restaurant, the Atrium gaming area and the 1833 Club VIP area. A nearly 2100-square-foot coffee shop called Cream City Coffee also opened.

In August, Potawatomi celebrated the opening of Rock & Brews, a KISS-themed restaurant. Opening day featured appearances with guitarist Paul Stanley and bass player Gene Simmons.

Ortiz said the renovation would create an inviting and entertaining atmosphere.

“It is our priority to bring our guests the next level of gaming, and do so in an inviting and entertaining atmosphere. Milwaukee has been receiving so much exciting attention and we want to make sure we are viewed as a premier entertainment destination, not just for those in the immediate area, but for people traveling to the city for business or a getaway,” Ortiz said in a statement.

James Crawford, chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi, put a spotlight on Greenfire Management Services for project work.

“We have partnered with some of the most amazing designers and contractors, such as Greenfire Management Services who have been at our side throughout this entire project. I want to personally thank our internal staff for all of their hard and ambitious work, and to our guests for their patience and trust that we were going to deliver an amazing entertainment experience for them.” Crawford said in a statement.

In June, Ortiz teased the news of a gaming area called Pulse with a mechanical roof like the kinetic structure inside the Changi Singapore Airport.

In September 2022, general contractors assigned to the project entered into a project agreement with its labor pool.