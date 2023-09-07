Rising Couture represents Milwaukee on the upswing

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Elected officials, organized labor representatives and developers on Thursday met at the ongoing Couture tower project as a highlight of the North American Building Trades Union (NABTU) national tour at the Milwaukee lakefront. Construction of the high-rise has accelerated, and the developer said residents will move in by April of 2024.

Currently, the Couture concrete core is at the 33rd level of the luxury apartment tower, said Rick Barrett, president and CEO of Barrett-Lo Visionary Development. The concrete deck has been poured to level 30, precast panels are up to level 21 and exterior glass is up to level 16.

Findorff is the primary contractor and will build a total of 44 stories. The tower was first proposed in 2012 and broke ground in summer of 2021.

The building also has ground-floor space for retailers and plans for a transit station compatible with a separate ongoing project to expand the Milwaukee streetcar.

Barrett said the Couture was his “crown jewel” project and added local unions have provided 100% of labor. The project will create more than 2,000 construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs and has goals to hire 25% of its workforce as disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) and 40% of Milwaukee County residents, the developer noted.

The Federal Housing Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provided its largest loan the department executed in Wisconsin, Barrett added. It’s also the largest loan HUD used in the Midwest since 2000, he added.

Additional capital comes from the Housing Investment Trust pension fund which comes directly from AFL-CIO members, said Sean McGarvey, president of NABTU. The labor organization also works with elected officials at the local and federal levels to get legislation passed for workforce pathways and apprenticeship programs, he added.

“Without visionary developers like Mr. Barrett, without support of people like (Mayor Cavalier Johnson) and (Congresswoman Gwen Moore) and the people behind me, none of this could happen. I’m extremely proud of my brothers and sisters and the work they’ve done to make these kinds of things for years a reality here in Milwaukee, and we’re replicating that all across the country,” McGarvey said at a news conference.

Barrett said he wanted to use union labor and include a diverse workforce to “build something everyone can gain from.”

“Including everyone is really the key ingredient. I know it seems to be a building built to a luxury standard, but that doesn’t mean not everyone gets the benefit of it,” he said, adding it was important to keep the project pipeline running.

The developer said he’s worked with labor unions since 2006 and remarked their relationship was “strong from day one.”

Barrett said he was focused on moving residents in April but work on the building would continue until at least July 2024.

The Couture is one of dozens of under construction projects benefitting from HIT, which has around $1.8 billion in capital, said Paul Sommers, regional director for AFL-CIO HIT. The trust is currently being used in 23 different cities and 12 different states, he added.

The AFL-CIO used HIT funding for the Moderne, a 203-unit apartment complex built in the Park East development corridor in Milwaukee, Sommers added.

Milwaukee benefits from the Midwest@Work initiative which invests $1.8 billion into nine cities since 2016, Sommers added. He announced that the AFL-CIO will re-enlist for another $1 billion.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson lauded the project for extending the opportunity to city residents who are underemployed. Johnson previously said he had a goal to grow the city population to 1 million.

“(The project) represents hope for people who live in disadvantaged neighborhoods across Milwaukee who need an opportunity for a family supporting career. That’s exactly what’s available to folks in the union construction trades … it’s these men and women and the organizations they work for that will provide opportunities all across Milwaukee,” he added.

Brian Hornung, chief operating officer at Findorff, shared his gratitude to development and union partners.

“It is with immense pride we field the opportunity to add another iconic building to the Milwaukee skyline. But it is a pride we feel to bring it to life with 100% union labor,” Hornung said at the news conference.

Representatives from Building Advantage, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association Local 559, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 and more were present and toured the Couture site with the mayor and development partners. The event was hosted by NABTU and the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council.