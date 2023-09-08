Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 11, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|11-Sep
|9:00 AM
|Janesville
|Rock County, Re-Bid – 2023-27A Rock County DPW Pavement Restoration
|865138
|No
|12-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Racine
|GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement, Racine Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Racine
|854622-GPC
|No
|12-Sep
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee County, Civil Engineering Professional Services
|863988
|No
|12-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Reverse Osmosis System Installation, Central Heating Plant, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay
|860471
|No
|12-Sep
|8:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, F Building Fire Door Replacement
|863139
|Yes
|12-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Racine
|Racine Unified School District, Construction Management Services for Mitchell K-8 School
|865172
|Yes
|12-Sep
|10:30 AM
|Beloit
|City of Beloit, Snow Removal for Parking Lots and other City-owned Properties 2023-2024 Snow Season
|865156
|No
|12-Sep
|10:30 AM
|Beloit
|City of Beloit, Snow Hauling in Downtown Beloit 2023-2024 Snow Season
|865160
|No
|12-Sep
|8:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee County, On-Site Health Clinics
|864400
|No
|13-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Sparta
|GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement, Sparta Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Sparta
|856938-GPC
|No
|13-Sep
|1:00 PM
|Camp Douglas
|GPC, Bidders, Building 41 Roof Replacement, Camp Williams, Department of Military Affairs, Camp Douglas
|854609-GPC
|No
|13-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Hampton Ave. (31st & 32nd) North Siphon Sluice Gates Replacements
|861974
|No
|14-Sep
|2:00 PM
|Eau Claire
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Air Handling Unit And Air Distribution Upgrades, Eau Claire State Office Building, Department Of Administration
|863010-GPC 863030-MEP
|No
|14-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|DOIT Super Node OSP Fiber Install, Multiple Buildings, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|865364
|No
|14-Sep
|9:30 AM
|Kenosha
|County of Kenosha, Re-Bid, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Garage Fire Damage Repair
|864470
|No
|14-Sep
|8:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, Student Services Remodel
|865354
|Yes
|14-Sep
|Virtual
|City of La Crosse, Pammel Creek Maintenance
|864467
|No