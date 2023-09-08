Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 11, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//September 8, 2023//

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
11-Sep 9:00 AM Janesville Rock County, Re-Bid – 2023-27A Rock County DPW Pavement Restoration 865138 No
12-Sep 10:00 AM Racine GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement, Racine Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Racine 854622-GPC No
12-Sep 2:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee County,                                                                  Civil Engineering Professional Services 863988 No
12-Sep 10:00 AM Green Bay Reverse Osmosis System Installation, Central Heating Plant, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay 860471 No
12-Sep 8:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College,                                                    F Building Fire Door Replacement 863139 Yes
12-Sep 10:00 AM Racine Racine Unified School District, Construction Management Services for Mitchell K-8 School 865172 Yes
12-Sep 10:30 AM Beloit City of Beloit, Snow Removal for Parking Lots and other City-owned Properties 2023-2024 Snow Season 865156 No
12-Sep 10:30 AM Beloit City of Beloit, Snow Hauling in Downtown Beloit 2023-2024 Snow Season 865160 No
12-Sep 8:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee County,                                                                   On-Site Health Clinics 864400 No
13-Sep 10:00 AM Sparta GPC, Bidders, Roof Replacement, Sparta Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Sparta 856938-GPC No
13-Sep 1:00 PM Camp Douglas GPC, Bidders, Building 41 Roof Replacement, Camp Williams, Department of Military Affairs, Camp Douglas 854609-GPC No
13-Sep 10:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Hampton Ave. (31st & 32nd) North Siphon Sluice Gates Replacements 861974 No
14-Sep 2:00 PM Eau Claire GPC, MEP Bidders, Air Handling Unit And Air Distribution Upgrades, Eau Claire State Office Building, Department Of Administration 863010-GPC   863030-MEP No
14-Sep 10:00 AM Virtual DOIT Super Node OSP Fiber Install, Multiple Buildings, University of Wisconsin – Madison 865364 No
14-Sep 9:30 AM Kenosha County of Kenosha, Re-Bid, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Garage Fire Damage Repair 864470 No
14-Sep 8:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College, Student Services Remodel 865354 Yes
14-Sep Virtual City of La Crosse,                                                                 Pammel Creek Maintenance 864467 No

