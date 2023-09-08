Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PUNCH LIST: Couture Tower & Potawatomi Renovation (VIDEO)

By: Ethan Duran//September 8, 2023//

Home>Today's News>

PUNCH LIST: Couture Tower & Potawatomi Renovation (VIDEO)

PUNCH LIST: Couture Tower & Potawatomi Renovation (VIDEO)

By: Ethan Duran//September 8, 2023//

Listen to this article

The week’s fastest minute in construction.

Related Content

Wisconsin sawmill operator agrees to follow federal child labor laws after teen accident death

Florence Hardwoods LLC agreed to pay nearly $200,000 in civil penalties after Michael Schuls, 16, died in an a[...]

September 8, 2023

Property values increase by second-most in nearly 40 years

Wisconsin’s 13.1% increase in total equalized property values in 2023 was the second-largest percentage incr[...]

September 8, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 11, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 8, 2023
Potawatomi renovation

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino opens new areas, starts next phase in $190M renovation

The casino unveiled two gaming areas, a bar and restaurant and a special guest area in September.

September 7, 2023

Rising Couture represents Milwaukee on the upswing

National construction union representatives got to see the new tower firsthand.

September 7, 2023

AGC advises ‘zero tolerance’ for cannabis on construction sites

Worried about the impact of marijuana legalization, Twin Cities commercial building contractors will rely on a[...]

September 7, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles