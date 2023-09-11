Barrett Lo Visionary Development named apartment builder for former Boston Store in Mayfair Mall

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//September 11, 2023//

The former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall. Photo courtesy of LoopNet

Wauwatosa officials named Couture builder Barrett Lo Visionary Development the developer to build 906 apartments at the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall.

That’s according to the city’s Financial Affairs Committee agenda. The committee will meet Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Barrett Lo’s involvement and consider action on project financial catalyst Tax Increment District (TID) No. 15. Wauwatosa officials in August revealed plans to build apartments around the former Boston Store but didn’t name the developer.

The plan comes in three phases: Phase one for 463 units, 616 parking stalls and around 9,970 square feet of rentable commercial space. The second phase includes 208 units, and the third phase includes 235 units respectively. The last two phases have associated commercial and parking space.

The city will spend a total of $57.9 million through tax increment financing, which includes money for water main improvements and sidewalks. After construction ends, the city expects to have $111.6 million in taxable property. Wauwatosa officials expect construction to wrap up in 2027.

In July of 2022, Wauwatosa acquired the Boston Store property at an auction. The property had been vacant since 2018 when owner Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy.

Barrett Lo is building the 44-story Couture project on the Milwaukee lakefront with J.H. Findorff & Son. The $188 million mixed-use skyscraper will include 322 apartments and ground floor commercial space. The first residents are expected to move in April of 2024, said Rick Barrett, operator of Barrett Lo.

