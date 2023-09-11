Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Miron Construction introduces suicide prevention program

By: Ethan Duran//September 11, 2023//

Miron Construction introduces suicide prevention program

Miron Construction launched its own suicide prevention program in January, and now the company said over half of its employees are certified in QPR. Photo courtesy of Miron Construction

Construction workers are around physical hazards each day but are also exposed to the risk of suicide more than four times compared to the general population. More and more contractors such as Miron Construction are stepping up to start their own suicide prevention programs.

The construction industry has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed. Men in construction had a suicide rate of nearly 50 deaths out of 100,000 people; women in construction had 25.5 deaths out of 100,000, according to CDC statistics.

Construction Suicide Week happens each year between Sept. 4-8. To raise awareness around the problem and change the conversation around mental health in the industry, some Wisconsin contractors are embracing suicide prevention programs to train employees how to spot the warning signs, ask tough questions and save lives.

Neenah-based Miron Construction has trained more than half of its employees as Question Persuade and Refer (QPR) Gatekeepers, company officials said. The contractor started its trainings in January in partnership with the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI.)

Meredith Baciak, a wellness coordinator for Miron, said the company wanted to bring the problem of construction suicide out of the shadows as deaths due to intentional self-harm became more widespread than workplace fatalities.

“We have all these processes in place in the construction industry for (job site) fatalities and work injuries. At Miron, we’ve always had numerous resources with the risks provided. But we needed to start bringing the topic of suicide out of the shadows and talk about it so it’s as normal as talking about any other risk topic at work,” Baciak explained.

Because construction is a male-dominated industry and has many job stressors, talking about suicide and feelings can be hard, Baciak said. Having the program gives employees an opportunity to start conversations, she added.

Baciak trained through the QPR Institute to get certified as a suicide prevention facilitator, followed by Eric Marcoe, a life coach at Miron. Now they have a lofty goal to certify at least 80% of Miron’s employee base.

The problem hurts both the office and the field, but the field suffers the most, Baciak said.

“A lot of it is within the field. There’s an idea, in a male-dominated work environment, that men should not openly display their emotions,” she added, noting other job stressors trickle into the office.

Other job stressors include travel, time away from family and friends, stress under deadlines and stress looking for the next job, Baciak explained.

Miron’s program is structured as a two-hour training that covers the facts and myths of suicide and warning signs and clues, Baciak said. Through QPR, employees learn how to question, persuade and refer colleagues who are thinking about taking their life.

“We take a lot of time on all three of those areas, especially questioning and getting people asking those tough questions. Then persuading is building a human connection with someone and getting to the root cause. Then refer, we go over all the resources and numerous resources that are available to provide to someone who may be thinking about suicide or having a mental health crisis in general,” Baciak added.

The training ends with a roleplay session practicing the skills or QPR, which are construction specific. “It gets real for a lot of people,” Baciak remarked.

Since the program started, Baciak said she’s been told by multiple employees both in the office and in the field that they’ve used QPR. Envisioning the future of the program, she said she won’t stop anytime soon.

“It’s normal to talk about suicide prevention as any other risk incident as work,” she said, noting she will continue to use the training process. On Friday, Miron shared the story of one its superintendents as a suicide survivor to share the lived experience.

Miron is working with NAMI Fox Valley and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through ThedaCare. Trades unions offer EAPs as well.

The program has spread since its inception early this year: Miron has trained 56% of its employees out of a pool of 800 office workers, project superintendents and office workers. Baciak said she has more training scheduled in the coming months, including some immediate family training.

Those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or know someone who is can use the following resources:

