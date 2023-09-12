Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Assembly to vote on income tax cut that Evers vows to veto

By: Associated Press//September 12, 2023//

Home>Government>

Assembly to vote on income tax cut that Evers vows to veto

Gov. Tony Evers tours the National Electrical Contractors Association/International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee center last week. (Photo by Kevin Harnack)

Assembly to vote on income tax cut that Evers vows to veto

By: Associated Press//September 12, 2023//

Listen to this article

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly planned to vote Tuesday on a doomed $3 billion plan for cutting income taxes and on a constitutional amendment making it harder to raise taxes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto the Republican income tax cut proposal, but he won’t be able to stop the constitutional amendment which ultimately would require voter approval. Under the proposed amendment, a two-thirds supermajority vote in the Legislature would be required in order to raise taxes — a law 16 other states already have.

The Assembly was also expected to approve another constitutional amendment that would weaken the governor’s power by requiring the Legislature to sign off on spending federal funds. The governor has discretion to spend it without legislative approval.

In his first term, Evers was responsible for distributing billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Republican lawmakers renewed their criticism of his spending choices after a nonpartisan audit in December said Evers wasn’t transparent about how he decided where to direct $3.7 billion in aid.

Both proposed amendments must pass the Senate and Assembly this session, and again in the 2025-2026 session, before they would be put before voters for approval. Evers has no say in the adoption of constitutional amendments.

The tax cut bill Evers has promised to veto would lower the state’s third income tax bracket from 5.3% to 4.4% and exclude the first $150,000 of a couple’s retirement income from taxes, which would apply to people over 67.

The measure would utilize the state’s projected $4 billion budget surplus to pay for it.

“I’m not going to sign an irresponsible Republican tax cut that jeopardizes our state’s financial stability well into the future and the investments we need to be making today to address the real, pressing challenges facing our state,” Evers said last week.

Evers’ budget director has warned that cutting taxes more than $432 million over the next two years could jeopardize about $2.5 billion in federal pandemic relief money the state has received. Republican Rep. Mark Born dismissed that concern, calling it a threat from the Evers administration that won’t happen.

Once approved by the Assembly on Tuesday, the tax cut bill would then head to the Senate which could pass it as soon as Thursday. That would then send it to Evers for his promised veto.

Evers has said he was open to reconsidering cutting taxes if Republicans would look at funding some of his priorities. Evers called a special session for the Legislature next week to spend more than $1 billion for child care, the University of Wisconsin System, worker shortage programs and other areas.

Republicans have instead introduced more modest child care proposals that the Assembly is slated to vote on Thursday.

Related Content

Labor organizations, elected officials paint diverse picture of future infrastructure workforce

NABTU President Sean McGarvey gave a shout out to WRTP | Big Step and empowHER for expanding workforce resourc[...]

September 8, 2023

Wisconsin sawmill operator agrees to follow federal child labor laws after teen accident death

Florence Hardwoods LLC agreed to pay nearly $200,000 in civil penalties after Michael Schuls, 16, died in an a[...]

September 8, 2023

DSPS licensing times down, number of approvals up, Evers says

Gov. Tony Evers requested the Legislature to allow DSPS keep its improved staffing levels.

September 6, 2023

First prefabricated bridge in US installed in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County completed a prefabricated bridge project, the first of its kind with cost, time and labor sa[...]

September 5, 2023

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $18,419,344 AWARDED TO: Mashuda Contractors, Princeton PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Hi[...]

September 5, 2023
Wisconsin plumbing code

Wisconsin updates plumbing code to national standards

The update wasn't an overhaul of the current code, but brought nationally held standards up to date.

September 1, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles