Gilbane leading renovation project for Waukesha County Courthouse (PHOTOS)

Waukesha County on Tuesday started an extensive remodeling of its county courthouse and Gilbane Building Co. will serve as the general contractor, according to a news release.

The construction project entails upgrades to HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and audio-visual systems at the Waukesha County Courthouse. Crews will bolster security systems and install a modern public announcement system. The project will expand the entrance significantly and establish secure courtrooms.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and other elected officials smashed a wall with sledgehammers for the construction commencement ceremony on Tuesday.

Construction of the new entrance is expected to be complete in around two years, county officials said. The entire project is slated for completion in late 2026. The $115 million project was funded through a variety of different sources, officials added.

This is the second phase of the county courthouse project. The courthouse was first built in 1959.