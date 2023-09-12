Illinois-based Heyday starts construction of 130 single-family apartments in Oak Creek

Listen to this article Listen to this article

An Illinois developer in late summer broke ground on a 130-unit apartment project in Milwaukee’s south suburb of Oak Creek, and developers said this will further introduce the national trend of built-for-rent housing to Wisconsin amid a tight real estate market.

Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Heyday is building 22 buildings across across 47 acres at the southeast corner of Puetz Road and 27th Street. Each building holds four, six or eight units in single-story ranch-style homes. Each unit will have a two-car garage. It took developers 18 months to plan and push the proposal through the city permitting process.

Built-for-rent (BFR) homes are grouped together and are formed like an apartment community with both apartment community amenities and the privacy of single-family housing.

Joshua Wohlreich, a principal at Heyday, said the original idea for the company was to provide senior housing, but changed plans when he and his partners realized its products could be designed for everybody. He added that the two primary demographics for BFR housing were baby boomers and millennials.

“Because of the universal design, it really appeals to the empty nester population who are getting out of the home ownership point of their lives… The other side is the millennials, and that is the second largest growing demographic in the rental population,” Wohlreich added.

Seniors would enjoy accessibility with wide doorways and a lack of stairs, and millennials who chose to rent or couldn’t afford a single-family home yet could access the apartments, he noted.

Common and open spaces are the center of the community aspect of the development, Wohlreich said. Heyday previously started building a similar project in Sun Prairie. Both ongoing developments are built across more than 40 acres and include walking trails and high-end landscaping, he added.

Without units above or below renters, which allows renters privacy as they would in a single-family home, Wohlreich added. Each unit has its own garage, covered patio and porch. Inside has high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring and LED lighting, company officials noted.

Each garage will have a 50 Amp NEMA 14-50 outlet which can charge electric cars from empty to full overnight, Wohlreich said. The charger gives off a rate of 30 miles per hour per charge. Wohlreich added he wanted to be ahead of the curve with the construction of new chargers as electrification becomes an inevitability.

“Electrification is happening in all aspects of our economy and happening in automotive quicker than anywhere else. We don’t see that changing and we think a lot of multifamily developments that have been built over the past cycle lack the infrastructure to account for that. We think that’s an inevitable thing that’s going to have to happen, retrofitting of communities,” he added.

Wohlreich met fellow principal Ryan Swingruber at a previous job and the two started working together around 2013, Wohlreich said. The two had an idea from a Harvard housing study about the baby-boom generation and how the generation wanted to get out of the homeownership space but lacked a deep housing supply to accommodate. One of Heyday’s motivations is the massive housing shortage in the U.S., he added.

“There’s a housing shortage across the country for various reasons and it’s not an easy solution. A multi-pronged effort will need to be undertaken to solve it. The built-to-rent product is just another option out there for people that didn’t exist in the last cycle… Affordability is another huge problem in this country and unfortunately nothing is getting cheaper. We like to consider this an affordable option because of the size,” he added

Wohlreich noted the average Heyday unit is 1350 square feet. In 2022, the average single family home today was around 2500 square feet, according to Statista.

One of the challenges for BTR is zoning and entitlement as many zoning codes in Wisconsin were written for single family homes, Wohlreich said.

“There aren’t many municipalities with a designated zoning specification for this type of product… I think it’s one of the reasons why there is such a housing shortage is that there hasn’t been enough of this housing product built over the past decade,” he added.

On Aug. 9, Heyday officially opened the first phase of a 170-unit apartment development in Sun Prairie. The project was situated on 41 acres and used Horizon Development Group as its construction manager.

According to property management software company RealPage, southern and southwestern cities were leading construction of BTR units. Phoenix was in the lead with more than 13,000 units under construction, followed by Dallas and Atlanta with 6,763 units and 4,372 units under construction respectively.