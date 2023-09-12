MSI General names Whelan new project superintendent

Listen to this article Listen to this article

MSI General Corp.’s Charles Whelan is the Construction Team’s new project superintendent.

Whelan brings over 20 years of construction industry experience. As a newly hired project superintendent, he will oversee the execution of construction projects in the field, ensuring safe, efficient operations and timely completion.

Whelan’s appointment strengthens the firm’s project management capabilities and demonstrates its ongoing dedication to attracting top talent to deliver superior design-build solutions, according to a news release from the company.