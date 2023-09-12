TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $1,231,795
AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: Town of Lebanon, Lebanon Church Rd Improvements Bid 1
2. AMOUNT: $1,206,215
AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: Town of Lebanon, Lebanon Church Rd Improvements Bid 2
3. AMOUNT: $303,000
AWARDED TO: Fowler & Hammer Incorporated, La Crosse
PROJECT: City of La Crosse, Pump House Regional Arts Center Toilet Addition & Renovation
4. AMOUNT: $255,783
AWARDED TO: Corporate Contractors Inc., Beloit
PROJECT: Village of Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Pioneer Park Restroom Building and Porter Court Plaza Sidewalk
5. AMOUNT: $230,000
AWARDED TO: Belonger Corporation, West Bend
PROJECT: Boiler Bottom Blowdown Valve Replacement, Heating Plant, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
6. AMOUNT: $226,700
AWARDED TO: Jossart Brothers, Inc., De Pere
PROJECT: Town of Ledgeview, Shadow Lane Watermain Relay
7. AMOUNT: $185,162
AWARDED TO: Audenby Electric, Inc., Racine
PROJECT: Re-Bid – Auxiliary Power System Replacement, Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Center, Educational Communications Board, Madison
8. AMOUNT: $162,605
AWARDED TO: Dell Construction Co., Inc., Eau Claire
PROJECT: Sign Shop Door Replacement, District 6 Sign Shop, Department of Transportation, Eau Claire
9. AMOUNT: $111,796
AWARDED TO: Thunder Road LLC, Waukesha
PROJECT: City of West Bend, Crack and Joint Sealing of Pavements at Various Locations
10. AMOUNT: $85,410
AWARDED TO: RLP Diversified Inc., Burlington
PROJECT: Village of Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, Hildebrand Nature Conservancy Berm Removal and Grading (8119-10035.200)