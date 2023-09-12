TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//September 12, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $1,231,795

AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: Town of Lebanon, Lebanon Church Rd Improvements Bid 1

2. AMOUNT: $1,206,215

AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: Town of Lebanon, Lebanon Church Rd Improvements Bid 2

3. AMOUNT: $303,000

AWARDED TO: Fowler & Hammer Incorporated, La Crosse

PROJECT: City of La Crosse, Pump House Regional Arts Center Toilet Addition & Renovation

4. AMOUNT: $255,783

AWARDED TO: Corporate Contractors Inc., Beloit

PROJECT: Village of Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Pioneer Park Restroom Building and Porter Court Plaza Sidewalk

5. AMOUNT: $230,000

AWARDED TO: Belonger Corporation, West Bend

PROJECT: Boiler Bottom Blowdown Valve Replacement, Heating Plant, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay

6. AMOUNT: $226,700

AWARDED TO: Jossart Brothers, Inc., De Pere

PROJECT: Town of Ledgeview, Shadow Lane Watermain Relay

7. AMOUNT: $185,162

AWARDED TO: Audenby Electric, Inc., Racine

PROJECT: Re-Bid – Auxiliary Power System Replacement, Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Center, Educational Communications Board, Madison

8. AMOUNT: $162,605

AWARDED TO: Dell Construction Co., Inc., Eau Claire

PROJECT: Sign Shop Door Replacement, District 6 Sign Shop, Department of Transportation, Eau Claire

9. AMOUNT: $111,796

AWARDED TO: Thunder Road LLC, Waukesha

PROJECT: City of West Bend, Crack and Joint Sealing of Pavements at Various Locations

10. AMOUNT: $85,410

AWARDED TO: RLP Diversified Inc., Burlington

PROJECT: Village of Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, Hildebrand Nature Conservancy Berm Removal and Grading (8119-10035.200)

