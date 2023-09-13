BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

Listen to this article Listen to this article

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo

SIZE: 7,750 square feet

COST: $2.59 million

START MONTH: September 2023

COMPLETION: September 2024

OWNER: City of Peshtigo

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Immel Construction, Campbellsport

LEAD ARCHITECT: U.P. Engineers and Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Immel Construction took on 12-month an addition and renovation project for the city of Peshtigo Fire Station No. 1. Officials said upgrades to the facility include two apparatus bays, upgraded offices, storage areas and a library for EMS services.