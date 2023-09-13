BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo
SIZE: 7,750 square feet
COST: $2.59 million
START MONTH: September 2023
COMPLETION: September 2024
OWNER: City of Peshtigo
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Immel Construction, Campbellsport
LEAD ARCHITECT: U.P. Engineers and Architects
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Immel Construction took on 12-month an addition and renovation project for the city of Peshtigo Fire Station No. 1. Officials said upgrades to the facility include two apparatus bays, upgraded offices, storage areas and a library for EMS services.