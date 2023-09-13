Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

By: Ethan Duran//September 13, 2023//

Home>Building Blocks>

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

Peshtigo fire station

Rendering courtesy of Immel Construction

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

By: Ethan Duran//September 13, 2023//

Listen to this article

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo

SIZE: 7,750 square feet

COST: $2.59 million

START MONTH: September 2023

COMPLETION: September 2024

OWNER: City of Peshtigo

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Immel Construction, Campbellsport

LEAD ARCHITECT: U.P. Engineers and Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Immel Construction took on 12-month an addition and renovation project for the city of Peshtigo Fire Station No. 1. Officials said upgrades to the facility include two apparatus bays, upgraded offices, storage areas and a library for EMS services.

Related Content

BUILDING BLOCKS: New kitchen for Ike’s Gourmet built by One Source Construction

Ike's Gourmet connects adults with disabilities to opportunities with its dog treat manufacturing center in Mi[...]

August 28, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller, Inc. builds addition for Nemesis Metals

Keller Inc. in August started construction of an addition to a manufacturing building.

August 15, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson renovates four schools in Hayward

Kraus-Anderson in April 2022 helped the Hayward Community School District pass a $49.7 million referendum for [...]

May 31, 2023
Ladysmith school renovation

BUILDING BLOCKS: School District of Ladysmith renovations

Kraus-Anderson will serve as construction manager for an extensive, district-wide renovation for the School Di[...]

April 7, 2023
Wellness and Recreation Center at Marquette University

BUILDING BLOCKS: Wellness and Recreation Center at Marquette University

Marquette University's recreational and wellness center project will have Findorff crews build over the existi[...]

March 1, 2023
Amery Hospital & Clinic

BUILDING BLOCKS: Amery Hospital & Clinic

Amery Hospital & Clinic's renovation includes a more than 4,000 square foot build-out of cancer infusion b[...]

February 20, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles