Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Chicago-based Walsh Construction has started construction for the $1 billion Microsoft data center in Mount Pleasant, according to multiple reports.

Walsh will build the 315-acre data center on part of land previously set aside for Taiwan-based Foxconn. Foxconn proposed a technology and manufacturing hub in southeastern Wisconsin, but the plans haven’t come to fruition.

According to Microsoft’s project overview, construction is expected to wrap up in fall of 2026.

Microsoft officials said they will split the campus into two parts and focus on the southern half of the site first.

Crews will take on site preparation, clearing and grading between July and fall of 2023. After that, they will pour foundation, erect steel, test equipment and complete power projects for the southern building between fall of 2023 and fall of 2026.

In March, Microsoft agreed to purchase 315 acres of land from Mount Pleasant from Tax Increment District (TID) No. 5. Those acres were part of a 2,500-acre parcel the village designated for Foxconn.

Foxconn agreed to release its land rights and will be paid the land price paid by Microsoft as partial reimbursement of Foxconn’s $60 million developer advance, according to Racine County officials.