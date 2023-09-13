Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

By: Ethan Duran//September 13, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

Microsoft Mount Pleasant

Walsh Construction is the general contractor for the Microsoft data center project in Mount Pleasant. (Photo credit to Depositphotos.)

Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

By: Ethan Duran//September 13, 2023//

Listen to this article

Chicago-based Walsh Construction has started construction for the $1 billion Microsoft data center in Mount Pleasant, according to multiple reports.

Walsh will build the 315-acre data center on part of land previously set aside for Taiwan-based Foxconn. Foxconn proposed a technology and manufacturing hub in southeastern Wisconsin, but the plans haven’t come to fruition.

According to Microsoft’s project overview, construction is expected to wrap up in fall of 2026.

Microsoft officials said they will split the campus into two parts and focus on the southern half of the site first.

Crews will take on site preparation, clearing and grading between July and fall of 2023. After that, they will pour foundation, erect steel, test equipment and complete power projects for the southern building between fall of 2023 and fall of 2026.

In March, Microsoft agreed to purchase 315 acres of land from Mount Pleasant from Tax Increment District (TID) No. 5. Those acres were part of a 2,500-acre parcel the village designated for Foxconn.

Foxconn agreed to release its land rights and will be paid the land price paid by Microsoft as partial reimbursement of Foxconn’s $60 million developer advance, according to Racine County officials.

Related Content

Peshtigo fire station

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo SIZE: 7,750 square feet COST: $2.59 million START MONTH: Septemb[...]

September 13, 2023
Oak Creek Apartments

Illinois-based Heyday starts construction of 130 single-family apartments in Oak Creek

This is Heyday’s second Wisconsin project based on the national built-for-rent trend.

September 12, 2023

Pabst Farms proposal calls for tech hub and mixed-use living space

Wingspan Development Group proposed to build on nearly 60 acres in Oconomowoc.

September 12, 2023

Miron Construction introduces suicide prevention program

The company reported more than half of its employees had QPR training since January

September 11, 2023

Barrett Lo Visionary Development named apartment builder for former Boston Store in Mayfair Mall

The city of Wauwatosa previously announced plans to build 906 apartments near the former Boston STore.

September 11, 2023
Potawatomi renovation

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino opens new areas, starts next phase in $190M renovation

The casino unveiled two gaming areas, a bar and restaurant and a special guest area in September.

September 7, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles