Wauwatosa officials approve financing plan for Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

By: Ethan Duran//September 13, 2023//

Rendering courtesy of KTGY

Wauwatosa officials on Tuesday approved a nearly $60 million tax increment district (TID) to help finance a $400 million project by Barrett Lo Visionary Development to build around 918 apartments around the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall.

The project is divided into three phases: Phase one with 463 units and 9,970 square feet of retail space, phase two with 220 units and phase three with 235 units and 2,739 square feet of retail space.

The apartments will be built in multiple mid-rise structures around the former Boston Store, BLVD officials said. Three phases of construction will take place over 10-12 years, officials added.

The Wauwatosa Financial Affairs Committee gave the first round of approval for Tax Increment District No. 15, which will use $57.9 million to help pay for the apartment project. Of the proposed TIF funding, $4 million will be used for water main and sidewalk enhancements. The city expects to create $111.6 million in property taxes in return, according to early plans.

It’s likely the TIF proposal will go to the Wauwatosa Common Council next. The council is set to meet on Sept. 19.

Barrett Lo will use registered disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) as 25% of its construction and professional services workforce as part of an agreement with Wauwatosa. The developer will also hire 25% of its construction workforce from distressed zip codes in Milwaukee County.

Development plans include a green roof, electric vehicle charging, bike and pedestrian pathways, renewable power sources and stormwater storage.

In 2022, Wauwatosa bought the former Boston Store and surrounding parking lots at an auction for $3.95 million. The development plan does not include replacing the store.

The building has been vacant since 2018. There were two attempts to auction it, but they were both unsuccessful. The building and area around it are around 15 acres.

