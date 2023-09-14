Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

By: Ethan Duran//September 14, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

The current Filer and Stowell industrial site in the Bay View neighborhood in Milwaukee. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

By: Ethan Duran//September 14, 2023//

Listen to this article

A Milwaukee committee approved a plan for the city to financially support Kenosha-based Bear Development’s proposal to build 576 affordable apartments in the Bay View neighborhood.

Bear Development wants to raze the former Filer and Stowell industrial complex and replace it with eight mid-rise structures between 123 and 147 E. Becher St. The project is budgeted at $197 million and includes units for those making less than the area median income. The developer said this would be the largest affordable housing development in the city.

The Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee voted unanimously to approve a $9.2 million grant in the form of a tax increment district (TID) to support Bear’s endeavor.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, who represents the 14th District, gave her support to the plan.

“When this idea came up, I had to think, ‘where is this located?’… When you think about the location, it’s unique and you have to look at a map of where it is,” Dimitrijevic said at the committee meeting. The Filer and Stowell complex is situated between two sets of elevated railroad tracks.

Dimitrijevic remarked the project was interesting because of the large amount of affordability, especially for older adults. She added the project has been in planning since October 2020.

The Milwaukee Common Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to decide whether to authorize the TID to enable construction.

Bear’s project will include 432 family units and 144 elderly units with households targeting those who earn 40-80% of the area median income, a city spokesperson said.

The area around the Filer and Stowell complex saw significant development in recent years, including the River One development and the Wheel and Sprocket Bay View store.

Related Content

Wauwatosa officials approve financing plan for Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

Barrett Lo Visionary Development wants to build more than 900 apartments around a former Boston Store

September 13, 2023
Peshtigo fire station

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo SIZE: 7,750 square feet COST: $2.59 million START MONTH: Septemb[...]

September 13, 2023
Microsoft Mount Pleasant

Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

Chicago-based Walsh Construction has started construction for the $1 billion Microsoft data center in Mount Pl[...]

September 13, 2023
Oak Creek Apartments

Illinois-based Heyday starts construction of 130 single-family apartments in Oak Creek

This is Heyday’s second Wisconsin project based on the national built-for-rent trend.

September 12, 2023

Pabst Farms proposal calls for tech hub and mixed-use living space

Wingspan Development Group proposed to build on nearly 60 acres in Oconomowoc.

September 12, 2023

Miron Construction introduces suicide prevention program

The company reported more than half of its employees had QPR training since January

September 11, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles