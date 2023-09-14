Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A Milwaukee committee approved a plan for the city to financially support Kenosha-based Bear Development’s proposal to build 576 affordable apartments in the Bay View neighborhood.

Bear Development wants to raze the former Filer and Stowell industrial complex and replace it with eight mid-rise structures between 123 and 147 E. Becher St. The project is budgeted at $197 million and includes units for those making less than the area median income. The developer said this would be the largest affordable housing development in the city.

The Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee voted unanimously to approve a $9.2 million grant in the form of a tax increment district (TID) to support Bear’s endeavor.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, who represents the 14th District, gave her support to the plan.

“When this idea came up, I had to think, ‘where is this located?’… When you think about the location, it’s unique and you have to look at a map of where it is,” Dimitrijevic said at the committee meeting. The Filer and Stowell complex is situated between two sets of elevated railroad tracks.

Dimitrijevic remarked the project was interesting because of the large amount of affordability, especially for older adults. She added the project has been in planning since October 2020.

The Milwaukee Common Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to decide whether to authorize the TID to enable construction.

Bear’s project will include 432 family units and 144 elderly units with households targeting those who earn 40-80% of the area median income, a city spokesperson said.

The area around the Filer and Stowell complex saw significant development in recent years, including the River One development and the Wheel and Sprocket Bay View store.