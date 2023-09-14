Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Worker killed at construction site in Pleasant Prairie

By: Ethan Duran//September 14, 2023//

Home>Today's News>

Worker killed at construction site in Pleasant Prairie

Photo courtesy of Depositphotos

Worker killed at construction site in Pleasant Prairie

By: Ethan Duran//September 14, 2023//

Listen to this article

A worker on Wednesday was killed after an accident at a Pleasant Prairie construction site, according to a police statement.

Emergency services responded around 3 p.m. to a report that a construction employee suffered serious injuries during an accident at a work site at the 9300 block of Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie Police Department officials said in a news release.

The person, who has not been identified until family members are notified, died at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were notified of the person’s death.

Crews were resurfacing Wisconsin Highway 32 or Sheridan Road between 91st Street and the Illinois state line, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) project brief showed. The project began in early June and is expected to be completed in the fall.

In July, crews started flagging operations on WIS 32 for milling and paving operations. Full closures were slated around Barnes Creek.

Related Content

Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee committee approved city financing for the plan, which will go to the Common Council next.

September 14, 2023

Wauwatosa officials approve financing plan for Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

Barrett Lo Visionary Development wants to build more than 900 apartments around a former Boston Store

September 13, 2023
Peshtigo fire station

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo SIZE: 7,750 square feet COST: $2.59 million START MONTH: Septemb[...]

September 13, 2023
Mississippi River water

Dry states taking Mississippi River water isn’t a new idea. But some mayors want to kill it

Community leaders along the Mississippi River worried that dry southwestern states will someday try to take th[...]

September 13, 2023
Microsoft Mount Pleasant

Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

Chicago-based Walsh Construction has started construction for the $1 billion Microsoft data center in Mount Pl[...]

September 13, 2023

Assembly passes nearly $3 billion income tax cut that Evers vows to veto

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed a nearly $3 billion income tax cut proposal Tuesday, despi[...]

September 12, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles