Worker killed at construction site in Pleasant Prairie

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A worker on Wednesday was killed after an accident at a Pleasant Prairie construction site, according to a police statement.

Emergency services responded around 3 p.m. to a report that a construction employee suffered serious injuries during an accident at a work site at the 9300 block of Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie Police Department officials said in a news release.

The person, who has not been identified until family members are notified, died at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were notified of the person’s death.

Crews were resurfacing Wisconsin Highway 32 or Sheridan Road between 91st Street and the Illinois state line, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) project brief showed. The project began in early June and is expected to be completed in the fall.

In July, crews started flagging operations on WIS 32 for milling and paving operations. Full closures were slated around Barnes Creek.