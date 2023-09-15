Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Renaissance Farwell will return to Milwaukee officials with amended building plans

By: Ethan Duran//September 15, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Renaissance Farwell will return to Milwaukee officials with amended building plans

Renaissance Farwell

The city of Milwaukee will hold a public hearing for Renaissance Farwell, an apartment development that amended its plans, during a Plan Commission meeting in late September. New Land Enterprises is the developer. Rendering courtesy of Korb + Associates

Renaissance Farwell will return to Milwaukee officials with amended building plans

By: Ethan Duran//September 15, 2023//

Listen to this article

Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises changed its design plans for Renaissance Farwell after receiving full city approval in May. The amended apartment building included more units units, but less parking and shaved the 25-story tower down to 24 stories.

The latest plans for Renaissance Farwell included 350 apartments instead of 318, located between the former 1451 Renaissance Place and the Mexican Consulate on 1443 and 1451 N. Prospect Ave. One level of parking was removed and the number of parking spaces were reduced from around 465 to 411. Additionally, the new plans included changes to the building design.

This is the first amendment to a detailed plan development for Renaissance Farwell, according to a city agenda. The amended plan will go to a public hearing before the Milwaukee Plan Commission on Sept. 25.

The building will have amenities such as an outdoor pool deck, community room and a fitness area, according to the developer. More than half of the units will have a private balcony.

Project plans may include an additional mechanical penthouse to enclose rooftop equipment. In the proposal there are six levels of indoor parking with space for at least 368 stalls.

Space on the northwest corner of the first floor is reserved for an on-site property management office. If the developer finds it doesn’t need the office, it will find a small retail or café-type tenant, project plans showed. The first floor will have a lobby and mail room for apartment functions.

New Land plans to let the former Renaissance Place and Mexican Consulate remain as they are. The consulate plans to continue operations as usual from its current location. Renaissance Place shut down in 2022.

In May, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved New Land’s proposed East Side high rise.

According to project plans, Korb + Associates provided design work for the updated building.

New Land is the developer behind The Ascent, a 25-story mass-timber apartment building at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave, and the Nova Apartments at 1237 N. Van Buren St.

Related Content

Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee committee approved city financing for the plan, which will go to the Common Council next.

September 14, 2023
Mayfair Apartments

Wauwatosa officials approve financing plan for Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

Barrett Lo Visionary Development wants to build more than 900 apartments around a former Boston Store

September 13, 2023
Peshtigo fire station

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo SIZE: 7,750 square feet COST: $2.59 million START MONTH: Septemb[...]

September 13, 2023
Microsoft Mount Pleasant

Walsh Construction breaks ground on $1 billion Microsoft data center

Chicago-based Walsh Construction has started construction for the $1 billion Microsoft data center in Mount Pl[...]

September 13, 2023
Oak Creek Apartments

Illinois-based Heyday starts construction of 130 single-family apartments in Oak Creek

This is Heyday’s second Wisconsin project based on the national built-for-rent trend.

September 12, 2023

Pabst Farms proposal calls for tech hub and mixed-use living space

Wingspan Development Group proposed to build on nearly 60 acres in Oconomowoc.

September 12, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles