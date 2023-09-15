Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises changed its design plans for Renaissance Farwell after receiving full city approval in May. The amended apartment building included more units units, but less parking and shaved the 25-story tower down to 24 stories.

The latest plans for Renaissance Farwell included 350 apartments instead of 318, located between the former 1451 Renaissance Place and the Mexican Consulate on 1443 and 1451 N. Prospect Ave. One level of parking was removed and the number of parking spaces were reduced from around 465 to 411. Additionally, the new plans included changes to the building design.

This is the first amendment to a detailed plan development for Renaissance Farwell, according to a city agenda. The amended plan will go to a public hearing before the Milwaukee Plan Commission on Sept. 25.

The building will have amenities such as an outdoor pool deck, community room and a fitness area, according to the developer. More than half of the units will have a private balcony.

Project plans may include an additional mechanical penthouse to enclose rooftop equipment. In the proposal there are six levels of indoor parking with space for at least 368 stalls.

Space on the northwest corner of the first floor is reserved for an on-site property management office. If the developer finds it doesn’t need the office, it will find a small retail or café-type tenant, project plans showed. The first floor will have a lobby and mail room for apartment functions.

New Land plans to let the former Renaissance Place and Mexican Consulate remain as they are. The consulate plans to continue operations as usual from its current location. Renaissance Place shut down in 2022.

In May, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved New Land’s proposed East Side high rise.

According to project plans, Korb + Associates provided design work for the updated building.

New Land is the developer behind The Ascent, a 25-story mass-timber apartment building at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave, and the Nova Apartments at 1237 N. Van Buren St.