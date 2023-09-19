Balestrieri promotes 5, adds familiar name to team

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Balestrieri Environmental & Development has promoted five team members and added a new project manager/estimator.

Sarah Pavlik has been promoted to comptroller. She has been with Balestrieri for nearly a decade and oversees accounting, human recourses and administrative duties.

Beckett Runge has been promoted to operations manager. Runge is now responsible for ensuring all administration and training operations of Balestrieri are completed with efficiency, as well as building morale throughout the team.

Richard Heyer has been promoted to senior project manager. Heyer has been with the company for 11 years. With the promotion comes added expectations and responsibilities such as controlling the entirety of multiple projects at one time.

Michael Ruenz has been promoted to senior project manager. He has been with Balestrieri for 15 years.

Nate Kawlewski is the firm’s new vice president of Field Operations. He joined the Balestrieri team in 2004, and has most recently held the position of project manager. In this role, he is at the forefront of all environmental projects with improving operational efficiency, collaborating between teams within the office and allocating resources.

Jessica Balestrieri has been hired as a project manager/estimator. In this role, she is responsible for bidding on jobs, developing estimates and coordinating with the client and field supervisor to execute the project with accuracy.