Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Balestrieri promotes 5, adds familiar name to team

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 19, 2023//

Home>TDR People>

Balestrieri promotes 5, adds familiar name to team

Balestrieri promotes 5, adds familiar name to team

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 19, 2023//

Listen to this article

Balestrieri Environmental & Development has promoted five team members and added a new project manager/estimator.

Sarah Pavlik has been promoted to comptroller. She has been with Balestrieri for nearly a decade and oversees accounting, human recourses and administrative duties.

Beckett Runge has been promoted to operations manager. Runge is now responsible for ensuring all administration and training operations of Balestrieri are completed with efficiency, as well as building morale throughout the team.

Richard Heyer has been promoted to senior project manager. Heyer has been with the company for 11 years. With the promotion comes added expectations and responsibilities such as controlling the entirety of multiple projects at one time.

Michael Ruenz has been promoted to senior project manager. He has been with Balestrieri for 15 years.

Nate Kawlewski is the firm’s new vice president of Field Operations. He joined the Balestrieri team in 2004, and has most recently held the position of project manager. In this role, he is at the forefront of all environmental projects with improving operational efficiency, collaborating between teams within the office and allocating resources.

Jessica Balestrieri has been hired as a project manager/estimator. In this role, she is responsible for bidding on jobs, developing estimates and coordinating with the client and field supervisor to execute the project with accuracy.

Related Content

MSI General names Whelan new project superintendent

MSI General Corp.'s Charles Whelan is the Construction Team's new project superintendent.

September 12, 2023

MSA’s Johnson achieves Designer of Engineering Systems license

MSA Professional Services' Jamie Johnson recently earned licensure as a Designer of Engineering Systems in Wis[...]

September 6, 2023

Keller adds to staff, promotes pair

KELLER Inc. has added to its staff and promoted from within the firm.

September 1, 2023

raSmith promotes Mortensen to director of Site Design Services

raSmith has promoted David Mortensen to director of Site Design Services.

August 31, 2023

JP Cullen promotes Buchholz to operations manager in Janesville

JP Cullen's Justin Buchholz has been promoted. He was previously a project manager for JP Cullen and is now th[...]

August 24, 2023

Immel Construction welcomes new employees

Immel Construction has welcomed new employees to its team.

August 17, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles