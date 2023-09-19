TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $1,747,795
AWARDED TO: MJ Construction Inc., Milwaukee
PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Lead Service Line Replacements
2. AMOUNT: $1,264,000
AWARDED TO: MDM Construction Supply LLC
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Cliffwood Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Mirror Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Town of Delton
3. AMOUNT: $487,740
AWARDED TO: Roofed Right America, Milwaukee
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Roof Replacement, Gordon Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Gordon
4. AMOUNT: $284,402
AWARDED TO: HM Brandt LLC, Sussex
PROJECT: City of Beaver Dam, 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way Site Demolition and Abatement
5. AMOUNT: $243,000
AWARDED TO: Rewald Electric Co., Burlington
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Campground Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Lafayette County (Plumbing)
6. AMOUNT: $233,600
AWARDED TO: Backyard Ltd., Darlington
PROJECT: City of Darlington, Pecatonica River Trails Park – Campsite Expansion
7. AMOUNT: $209,760
AWARDED TO: Dell Construction Co. Inc., Eau Claire
PROJECT: Barn Envelope Repairs, Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, Department of Corrections, Chippewa Falls
8. AMOUNT: $199,899
AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Co., Manitowoc
PROJECT: Administrative Confinement Recreation Area Fence, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
9. AMOUNT: $182,776
AWARDED TO: H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corp.
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Campground Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Lafayette County (Mech.& Electrical)
10. AMOUNT: $146,521
AWARDED TO: River City Construction
PROJECT: Interview Rooms Remodel, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun