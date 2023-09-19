Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//September 19, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//September 19, 2023//

Listen to this article

1. AMOUNT: $1,747,795

AWARDED TO: MJ Construction Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Lead Service Line Replacements

2. AMOUNT: $1,264,000

AWARDED TO: MDM Construction Supply LLC

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Cliffwood Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Mirror Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Town of Delton

3. AMOUNT: $487,740

AWARDED TO: Roofed Right America, Milwaukee

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Roof Replacement, Gordon Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Gordon

4. AMOUNT: $284,402

AWARDED TO: HM Brandt LLC, Sussex

PROJECT: City of Beaver Dam, 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way Site Demolition and Abatement

5. AMOUNT: $243,000

AWARDED TO: Rewald Electric Co., Burlington

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Campground Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Lafayette County (Plumbing)

6. AMOUNT: $233,600

AWARDED TO: Backyard Ltd., Darlington

PROJECT: City of Darlington, Pecatonica River Trails Park – Campsite Expansion

7. AMOUNT: $209,760

AWARDED TO: Dell Construction Co. Inc., Eau Claire

PROJECT: Barn Envelope Repairs, Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, Department of Corrections, Chippewa Falls

8. AMOUNT: $199,899

AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Co., Manitowoc

PROJECT: Administrative Confinement Recreation Area Fence, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay

9. AMOUNT: $182,776

AWARDED TO: H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corp.

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Campground Toilet Shower Building Replacement, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Lafayette County (Mech.& Electrical)

10. AMOUNT: $146,521

AWARDED TO: River City Construction

PROJECT: Interview Rooms Remodel, Dodge Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Waupun

Related Content

Old church finds new purpose as St. John’s Lutheran Church converts to affordable housing

Real estate experts said the church’s transformation aligns with a wider trend of faith-based groups turning[...]

September 19, 2023

Wisconsin contractors urge Kenosha council to delay vote over bidding ordinance

Kenosha officials will vote on an ordinance which contractors say will bar some firms from working on area pub[...]

September 18, 2023
Renaissance Farwell

Renaissance Farwell will return to Milwaukee officials with amended building plans

New Land Enterprises will add more units and shed one story from the proposed Renaissance Farwell building in [...]

September 15, 2023

Bear Development affordable apartments takes next step forward in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee committee approved city financing for the plan, which will go to the Common Council next.

September 14, 2023
Mayfair Apartments

Wauwatosa officials approve financing plan for Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

Barrett Lo Visionary Development wants to build more than 900 apartments around a former Boston Store

September 13, 2023
Peshtigo fire station

BUILDING BLOCKS: Immel Construction takes on renovation project for Peshtigo fire station

ADDRESS: 331 French Street, Peshtigo SIZE: 7,750 square feet COST: $2.59 million START MONTH: Septemb[...]

September 13, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles