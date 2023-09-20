ADDRESS: 13105 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove
SIZE: 530,000 square feet
COST: $80 million
START MONTH: September 2023
COMPLETION: Spring of 2025
DEVELOPER: The Mandel Group
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Catalyst Construction
LEAD ARCHITECT: Enberg Anderson Architects
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Milwaukee-based Mandel Group will convert two historical halls into 35 units and construct three new buildings with 202 apartments at the School Sisters of Notre Dame Campus in Elm Grove. Hartland-based Miller Marriot will buy the eastern and southern parts of campus and develop them into 21 single-family homes when utility infrastructure is installed.