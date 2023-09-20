Listen to this article Listen to this article

ADDRESS: 13105 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove

SIZE: 530,000 square feet

COST: $80 million

START MONTH: September 2023

COMPLETION: Spring of 2025

DEVELOPER: The Mandel Group

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Catalyst Construction

LEAD ARCHITECT: Enberg Anderson Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Milwaukee-based Mandel Group will convert two historical halls into 35 units and construct three new buildings with 202 apartments at the School Sisters of Notre Dame Campus in Elm Grove. Hartland-based Miller Marriot will buy the eastern and southern parts of campus and develop them into 21 single-family homes when utility infrastructure is installed.