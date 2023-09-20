Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kahler Slater welcomes Jude as principal, pediatric practice leader

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 20, 2023//

Home>TDR People>

Kahler Slater welcomes Jude as principal, pediatric practice leader

Julia Jude

Kahler Slater welcomes Jude as principal, pediatric practice leader

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 20, 2023//

Listen to this article

Julia Jude has joined Kahler Slater as a principal and pediatric practice leader for its health care market.

In this role, Jude will lead the continued growth and evolution of pediatric health care design and strategy, while fostering client relationships across the United States.

With nearly two decades of architectural experience, Jude partners with children’s hospitals across the country to develop state-of-the-art pediatric strategies which support advanced care models, while also reducing patient anxiety. She advocates for environments that reflect children’s resiliency, intelligence, playfulness, sophistication, and abilities.

Prior to joining Kahler Slater, Jude was a pediatric client leader and senior medical planner at CannonDesign and FKP Architects. She has worked on numerous projects nationally, including the Dayton Children’s Specialty Care Center, CHOC’s (Children’s Health of Orange County) Southwest Tower, and numerous pediatric master plans. Jude is also an active member of Center for Health Design, which Kahler Slater has been a member of since 2009.

Related Content

Balestrieri promotes 5, adds familiar name to team

Balestrieri Environmental & Development has promoted five team members and added a new project manager/estimat[...]

September 19, 2023

MSI General names Whelan new project superintendent

MSI General Corp.'s Charles Whelan is the Construction Team's new project superintendent.

September 12, 2023

MSA’s Johnson achieves Designer of Engineering Systems license

MSA Professional Services' Jamie Johnson recently earned licensure as a Designer of Engineering Systems in Wis[...]

September 6, 2023

Keller adds to staff, promotes pair

KELLER Inc. has added to its staff and promoted from within the firm.

September 1, 2023

raSmith promotes Mortensen to director of Site Design Services

raSmith has promoted David Mortensen to director of Site Design Services.

August 31, 2023

JP Cullen promotes Buchholz to operations manager in Janesville

JP Cullen's Justin Buchholz has been promoted. He was previously a project manager for JP Cullen and is now th[...]

August 24, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles