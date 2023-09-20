Kahler Slater welcomes Jude as principal, pediatric practice leader

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Julia Jude has joined Kahler Slater as a principal and pediatric practice leader for its health care market.

In this role, Jude will lead the continued growth and evolution of pediatric health care design and strategy, while fostering client relationships across the United States.

With nearly two decades of architectural experience, Jude partners with children’s hospitals across the country to develop state-of-the-art pediatric strategies which support advanced care models, while also reducing patient anxiety. She advocates for environments that reflect children’s resiliency, intelligence, playfulness, sophistication, and abilities.

Prior to joining Kahler Slater, Jude was a pediatric client leader and senior medical planner at CannonDesign and FKP Architects. She has worked on numerous projects nationally, including the Dayton Children’s Specialty Care Center, CHOC’s (Children’s Health of Orange County) Southwest Tower, and numerous pediatric master plans. Jude is also an active member of Center for Health Design, which Kahler Slater has been a member of since 2009.