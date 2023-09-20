Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wauwatosa Common Council greenlights $400M Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

By: Ethan Duran//September 20, 2023//

Apartments at Mayfair Mall

Rendering courtesy of KTGY

The Wauwatosa Common Council on Tuesday approved Barrett Lo Visionary Development’s $400 million mixed-use development near the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall. The development is made possible through nearly $58 million in financing help from the city.

Barrett Lo will build around 918 apartments and 12,000 square feet of commercial space in three phases with the expected groundbreaking date in 2025. The project is on six acres of land, which the developer said is situated mostly across surface parking lots. Construction phases of mid-rise structures will take between 10-12 years, the developer added.

The developer said the project is possible through tax increment financing (TIF) from Wauwatosa, which includes public infrastructure improvements. In August, the city introduced a plan to use $57.9 million in TIF to help pay for the apartment project. A total of $4 million will be used for water main and sidewalk enhancements. The city expects property taxes totaling $111.6 million in return, plans showed.

Additionally, the developer has a hiring goal of 25% of the construction workforce from distressed zip codes inside Milwaukee County. Barrett Lo will also work with registered disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) for at least 25% of construction and professional services work.

Chicago-based architecture firm KTGY is the project designer, the developer said. The project will include sustainable features such as a green roof, electric vehicle charging and renewable energy sources, the developer added.

Rick Barrett, founder of Barrett Lo, thanked Wauwatosa officials and said the development would be a future anchor destination.

“We’re grateful for the Common Council’s shared enthusiasm on this transformational project that will help secure the future of Mayfair Mall, by creating a new anchor destination, and increase the City of Wauwatosa’s tax base for decades to come. Our team at Barrett Lo looks forward to continued partnership with Wauwatosa as we work together to advance this project and create a new neighborhood for Wauwatosa residents to enjoy,” he added.

