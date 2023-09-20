Wisconsin’s starting fixed fee for engineering services gets a bump

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Wisconsin on Tuesday announced engineering companies in the state next year will see a slight increase to starting fixed fees for their services after negotiations with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The transportation department on Sept. 15 agreed to increase the starting rate to 8.25%, which is a 1 percentage point increase from the previous rate.

The fixed rate is one way for transportation departments to pay engineering firms for providing services for projects. The rate is calculated with factors such as labor expenses and overhead cost. It doesn’t represent a percentage of the total value of a construction project. In Wisconsin, the range for contract consultant fixed fees with WisDOT is between 6-12%.

Chris Klein, president and CEO of ACEC WI, thanked WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson and the department for working toward increasing the rate. However, he said the state still has a way to go as Wisconsin is the only Midwest state that has a single-digit base rate while neighboring states’ base rates are usually higher.

“Employees tend to want to work for companies that can afford to pay them. WisDOT understands to be competitive and to remain competitive, especially with the large amount of work out there right that, they must come closer to the Midwest average for fixed fee. … I think both the private sector and the department realized to remain competitive with our surrounding states, they have to start coming closer to what the fixed fee is in the other DOTs,” Klein added.

According to WisDOT officials, neighboring states such as Illinois and Minnesota have fixed fee rates hovering between 9-15%.

Klein noted that ACEC WI will continue to work with WisDOT. He said the negotiations for fixed fees have gone on for at least a decade.