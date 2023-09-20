Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wisconsin’s starting fixed fee for engineering services gets a bump

By: Ethan Duran//September 20, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Wisconsin’s starting fixed fee for engineering services gets a bump

Wisconsin’s starting fixed fee for engineering services gets a bump

By: Ethan Duran//September 20, 2023//

Listen to this article

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Wisconsin on Tuesday announced engineering companies in the state next year will see a slight increase to starting fixed fees for their services after negotiations with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The transportation department on Sept. 15 agreed to increase the starting rate to 8.25%, which is a 1 percentage point increase from the previous rate.

The fixed rate is one way for transportation departments to pay engineering firms for providing services for projects. The rate is calculated with factors such as labor expenses and overhead cost. It doesn’t represent a percentage of the total value of a construction project. In Wisconsin, the range for contract consultant fixed fees with WisDOT is between 6-12%.

Chris Klein, president and CEO of ACEC WI, thanked WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson and the department for working toward increasing the rate. However, he said the state still has a way to go as Wisconsin is the only Midwest state that has a single-digit base rate while neighboring states’ base rates are usually higher.

“Employees tend to want to work for companies that can afford to pay them. WisDOT understands to be competitive and to remain competitive, especially with the large amount of work out there right that, they must come closer to the Midwest average for fixed fee. … I think both the private sector and the department realized to remain competitive with our surrounding states, they have to start coming closer to what the fixed fee is in the other DOTs,” Klein added.

According to WisDOT officials, neighboring states such as Illinois and Minnesota have fixed fee rates hovering between 9-15%.

Klein noted that ACEC WI will continue to work with WisDOT. He said the negotiations for fixed fees have gone on for at least a decade.

Related Content

Caroline Heights Apartments

BUILDING BLOCKS: Caroline Heights Apartments turns historic structures into living space

The Mandel Group, Engberg Anderson Architects and Catalyst Construction are all project partners.

September 20, 2023
Apartments at Mayfair Mall

Wauwatosa Common Council greenlights $400M Barrett Lo apartments at Mayfair Mall

Barrett Lo plans to build around 1,000 apartments near a former Boston Store site in Wauwatosa.

September 20, 2023

Old church finds new purpose as St. John’s Lutheran Church converts to affordable housing

Real estate experts said the church’s transformation aligns with a wider trend of faith-based groups turning[...]

September 19, 2023

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

See the biggest winning bids from around the state this past week, from our Wisconsin Project Center online bi[...]

September 19, 2023

Wisconsin contractors urge Kenosha council to delay vote over bidding ordinance

Kenosha officials will vote on an ordinance which contractors say will bar some firms from working on area pub[...]

September 18, 2023
Renaissance Farwell

Renaissance Farwell will return to Milwaukee officials with amended building plans

New Land Enterprises will add more units and shed one story from the proposed Renaissance Farwell building in [...]

September 15, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles