$700M Brewers stadium overhaul proposal comes with new contracting language

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The $700 million plan introduced by Republican lawmakers to repair American Family Field will have the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District issue requests for proposals and forbids government bonding from being used for construction. Labor officials said they want to ensure local contractors and unions will have a chance to work on renovations for the Milwaukee Brewers stadium.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, State Rep. Robert Brooks and State Sen. Dan Feyen on Monday announced their plans that would have the state, the Brewers, Milwaukee County and the city contribute to long-term renovations to the stadium through 2050. In February, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $290 million payment plan in his state budget which omitted Milwaukee’s involvement.

The proposal will have to pass both state legislative houses and be signed by Evers before becoming law. The bill’s authors also cautioned the plans can change in the future as Democrats in the Legislature and Milwaukee area leaders called for a bipartisan solution.

The Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District must issue a request for proposals for any contracts valued at $200,000 or more, according to the proposal text. The district was created by the Legislature in 1995 and its board is made of representatives from Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Racine counties.

“For a contract, the estimated cost of which exceeds $200,000, the district shall issue a request for proposals or other procurement document to solicit proposals,” according to the bill text.

The district would also need to award contracts with requirements based on specific criteria, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. The criteria includes price, time for completion of work, qualifications and past performance, the results of inspections and performance standards established by the district board.

The latest proposal won’t allow the district to issue bonds, a reversal of the 1995 Brewers deal that allowed government bonding to pay for stadium construction. The Department of Administration could still offer short-term loans to the district for maintenance of park facilities.

In 1995, both the Milwaukee Brewers and the state, through its baseball district, decided together whether the stadium project would be built with a design/build concept, request for proposals concept or through other means, according to a memo.

The district Board of Directors is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. Each board member serves between two and four years, and each county selects members to represent them on the board.

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council, said the proposal should have a guarantee that Wisconsin contractors and residents will have a chance to perform the millions of dollars needed in renovations.

“We need, first of all, guarantees that contractors such as Hunzinger and Findorff get a shot to keep local residents employed. … I think the Brewers should have some preferences for who they work with and have some say-so. Anyone putting money forward should have that. The Brewers are putting money in, so are the county and the city,” Bukiewicz added, noting the future makeup of the district board could decide whether an out-of-state or local contractor performs stadium construction services.

Chris Mambu Rasch, executive director of Building Advantage, said the organization supported the stadium upgrades because it would keep its member contractors and unions at work.

“(Building Advantage) looks forward to policymakers of both sides of the aisle to come up with a bipartisan agreement. It’s critical we keep the Brewers in Milwaukee,” Mambu Rasch added.