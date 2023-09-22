Matt Moroney steps up as CEO of Wangard Partners

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee-based real estate and development company Wangard Partners on Thursday announced Matt Moroney will serve as chief executive officer. Stewart Wangard will transition from CEO to executive chairman of the Board and complete a three-year-old succession plan.

Wangard grew his namesake company over the last 30 years and secured itself a place as the state’s leading real estate firm, Moroney said in a statement.

“Under Stu’s leadership, Wangard has achieved tremendous growth over the last 30 years and has matured into Wisconsin’s leading commercial real estate firm, priding itself on its holistic passion for development and property management. I am honored to shepherd the firm into a new era while continuing the tradition of exceptional quality service, community building and integrity,” he added.

Stewart said he had confidence in Moroney and added he was well-positioned to grow the firm’s professional team.

“I have the utmost confidence in Matt, and he is well-positioned to lead Wangard and continue to grow our team of talented professionals. The success of our company has been and will continue to be the result of an exceptionally talented leadership team and staff. The depth and strength of the team has been central to the success of our company,” he added.

Moroney served as the president and COO of Wangard before assuming CEO responsibilities, company officials said. His plans are to focus Wangard’s growth on multifamily and industrial projects across Wisconsin and build a stronger presence in southern communities outside of the Milwaukee metro area. Moroney also wants to add new clients to a growing list of companies who seek Wangard’s property management services, officials added.

Stewart will continue to serve as executive chairman of the Board and will still be active in company affairs. He will continue to be part of strategic planning, project sourcing, critical review and community involvement while many CEO duties will be passed to Moroney. In a news release, Stewart told his teammates he will cut his 70-hour work week down to 30 hours.

Since 2020, Wangard extended minority ownership of the company to nine employees that make up the Board of Directors. That includes Matt Moroney, Burton Metz, Kyle Dieringer, Mark Lake, Megan Michuda, Julie Simcock, Landon Wirth, Jamie Wolski and Devon Pittman.

The company developed a Board of Advisors which will work with the Board of Directors to guide company governance and growth.

Wangard highlighted seven major projects it’s overseeing in Wisconsin.

The Olympia Fields mixed-use redevelopment in Oconomowoc, which includes a VA clinic

The Highlands Business Park in Sussex

The Franklin Corporate Park

The Chippewa Crossing Development

The sale of a 57,000-square-foot Delafield shopping center to Hendricks Commercial

The Tivoli Green Apartment Homes in Mount Pleasant

A proposal for a 35-acre community development in the far east side of Madison

Wangard Partners has been around since 1992.