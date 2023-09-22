Listen to this article Listen to this article

After striking a deal for a $400 million luxury apartment development near Mayfair Mall, city records showed developer Barrett Lo Visionary Development would also give $1 million to affordable housing efforts in Wauwatosa.

The developer wants to build several mid-rise structures in three phases with 918 apartments near the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall. The city is providing support through a tax increment district worth up to $57.9 million. In an agreement with the city, Barrett Lo will make contributions to Wauwatosa’s affordable housing fund higher than what the developer paid for the land.

According to a term sheet for the development agreement, Barrett Lo will make contributions of up to $1 million to Wauwatosa’s Community Development Authority affordable housing fund.

Wauwatosa will collect $500,000 from the developer once the first phase of construction starts on the first building; the developer will pay two more sums of $250,000 when the second and third phase of construction starts. Construction is expected to start in 2025.

Barrett Lo will pay $300,000 for three parcels, part of the 15-acre former Boston Store property, from the city, to build its apartments. Most of the land is made of surface parking lots.

The redevelopment would address the local housing shortage and keep Mayfair Mall a premier shopping destination, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement.

“The Mayfair Mall redevelopment is an investment in Wauwatosa’s future. In partnership with the mall owner and the developer, we are addressing our housing shortage and ensuring that Mayfair remains Wisconsin’s premier shopping destination. Through our careful negotiations, we will bring in another retail anchor, and the developer is contributing $1 million to our Community Development Authority’s affordable housing fund, which will help us to provide options for a broader range of people in the hot Wauwatosa housing market. All this points to continued success for our community,” McBride added.

Affordable housing deal comes with green roof, bike share station

Barrett Lo would be responsible for installing a $75,000 bike share station at or near the apartments if the city wants. The developer agreed to include sustainability features such as a green roof, electric vehicle charging stations, renewable power sources, storm water storage and bicycle, pedestrian and trail system facilities.

On Tuesday, the Wauwatosa Common Council approved two supporting items for Barrett Lo’s redevelopment. The first was Tax Incremental District No. 15 which designated development boundaries and pledged the city’s financial support, and the second was the resolution term sheet for residential development.