The number of workers on construction sites rose from August 2022 to August 2023 in 45 states and the District of Columbia and fell in five states, according to an Associated General Contractors (AGC) analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Texas added the most construction jobs year over year, with 21,100 jobs or a 2.7% increase, AGC officials said. California came in second with 15,600 additional jobs or a 1.7% increase, and the rest of the leading states were Ohio (11,600, 5%), Georgia (10,600, 5%) and Pennsylvania (10,500, 4.1%).

Wisconsin wasn’t among the top five states to add employees, but it added 4,700 jobs over the past year or a 3.6% increase, AGC statistics showed.

Missouri lost the most jobs, with 2,700 less construction employees or a loss of 1.9%. The state was followed by Colorado (-2,500, -1.4%), North Dakota (-1,000, -3.8%), Vermont (-200, -1.3%), and North Carolina (-100, -0.04%).

The value of construction starts, an economic indicator, fell 15% from August to last month, data firm ConstructConnect reported. Residential starts, which start as soon as groundbreaking, tumbled 35% with single-family starts down 7.5% and apartments down 66%.

While housing starts were down, nonresidential building climbed 5%. However, institutional starts, the largest component of nonresidential projects, were down 10%. Commercial starts were up 20% and industrial starts were down 6.5%.

Engineering starts fell 7.6% with roads and highways down 3.6%, water and sewage up 11%, dams and marine projects down 17%, bridges down 41%, power and miscellaneous civil down 12% and airports up 30%.

Total construction starts rose 6% from July to August at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to a Dodge Construction Network report. The network estimated that nonresidential construction starts rose 40% with the help of commercial and manufacturing projects. Dodge’s figures showed commercial starts rose 8% in August led by gains in parking structures and hotels, and institutional starts rose 35% in all sectors except for dormitories. Manufacturing led a monster 285% increase from July to August.

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI) had its lowest reading since February, reporting a score of 48.1 in August. That’s down from 50 in July, according to the American Institute of Architects. Any score lower than 50 means more architecture firms reported decreased billings, and AIA regards it as a flag for nonresidential construction for the next 9-12 months.

Housing starts measured in units in August decreased 11% from July and fell 15% year-over-year, the Census Bureau reported. Single-family starts dropped 4.3% for the month, but rose 2.4% year over year. Starts for multifamily projects with five or more units plunged 26% and 41% respectively, the bureau added.

Residential permits increased by 6.9% in August but fell 2.7% year over year. Single-family permits rose steadily over seven months, by 2% from July and 7.2% year-over-year. Single-family permits bottomed out in January but rose 27% since then.

Multifamily permits saw a 15% month-over-month spike but declined 18% year-over-year. There was a total of 995,000 multifamily units under construction, which was 2,000 units below the July total. The total units construction in July was the highest in 54 years.