Initiative aims to make sure employers follow safety standards to protect employees from silica dust exposure

Silica dust can cause illnesses such as silicosis, COPD and kidney disease

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an initiative focused on enhancing enforcement and providing compliance assistance to protect workers in the engineered stone fabrication and installation industries.

Because of exposure to silica dust, workers in the industry experience severe respiratory illness that stops them from working, said OSHA Assistant Secretary Doug Parker in a statement.

“Many workers in the engineered stone industry are experiencing illnesses so severe that they’re unable to breathe – much less work a full shift – because of their exposure to silica dust. Among them is a 27-year-old worker in California who went to an emergency room with shortness of breath in 2022 and whose lung biopsy later revealed he had silicosis. Since then, he has been on an oxygen tank and unable to support his wife and three young children financially,” Parker added.

The initiative will supplement OSHA’s current National Emphasis Program for Respirable Crystalline Silica and will focus enforcement efforts on industry employers to make sure they’re following required safety standards and providing workers with protections to keep them healthy, officials said. Safety officials will establish procedures for prioritizing federal inspections to identify and ensure prompt abatement of hazards in industries where workers face exposure to high levels of silica dust, officials added.

OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health identified silica dust exposure as a health hazard for workers involved in manufacturing, finishing and installing natural and manufactured stone, officials said. That includes man-made, engineered artificial or cultured stone types.

Very small crystalline silica partners can be inhaled by workers and risk silicosis, which is an incurable, progressively disabling and sometimes fatal lung disease, officials said. Exposure can also lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or kidney disease, officials added.

Cut Stone and Stone Product Manufacturing, Brick, Stone and Related Construction Material Wholesalers are among the industries subject to prioritized programming inspections, officials said. Outreach efforts will encompass more industries that may work with engineered stone, officials added.

In July, the American Medical Association released a study called “Silicosis Among Immigrant Engineered Stone Countertop Fabrication Workers in California.” The study cited 52 male patients diagnosed with silicosis caused by exposure to silica dust from engineered stone while on the job. Of the total number of patients, 20 suffered progressive massive fibrosis, 11 needed lung transplants and 10 died due to exposure, officials explained.

OSHA will send affected employers and stakeholders more information, including fact sheets on dust control methods and safer practices for stone industry operations.