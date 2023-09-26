Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Veterinary center wants to build $13M clinic in Pewaukee

By: Ethan Duran//September 26, 2023//

WVRC and Keller Inc. are seeking approval for a $13 million, more than 25,000-square-foot pet clinic structure in Pewaukee. Rendering courtesy of WVRC

Ethos-Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center (e-WVRC) presented plans to the Pewaukee Plan Commission for a new $13 million, 25,704-square-foot pet hospital to replace its current facility in Waukesha.

WVRC wants to build a 24-hour facility offering emergency and specialty pet care at the east side of Pewaukee Road and south of Interstate 94. The building will have space for a 50,000-square-foot addition, project plans showed. WVRC is working with Keller, Inc. to design the project and move through the city permitting process.

Project partners asked the commission to recommend rezoning the project from a B-3 to B-4 to meet zoning requirements, as current zoning allows for structures up to 20,000 square feet. In 2019, the city approved a site rezoning, but construction plans fell through and the conditional use and building approvals expired.

Pewaukee officials recommended the Pewaukee Engineering Division’s direction that project approval depends on final grading, erosion control and storm water management plans approved by city engineers, according to city records.

The latest project proposal calls for WVRC to connect its sewer and water system to the public water system. WVRC also requested approval of a private onsite mound system. The city was wary of pushback from nearby subdivisions for the lateral build out, documents showed.

“Although, it is certainly staff’s preference that developments extend and connect to both public sewer and water facilities, the required connection in this case is difficult and may garner opposition from the adjacent single-family residential subdivision as the public sewer extension would extend through and serve the Sherwood Forest subdivision as well,” city staff wrote.

The engineering department requested funds in the Pewaukee 2024 budget for the design of the sewer, officials said. If the city approves the sewer project, it can be built as soon as 2025, officials added.

The clinic operates two other facilities in Racine and Grafton and plans to employ around 75 staff members at the proposed Pewaukee location.

