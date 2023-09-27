Achterberg hired as Boldt’s new chief information officer

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Maribeth Achterberg is The Boldt Co.’s new chief information officer and a member of the firm’s executive team.

In her role she will be responsible for leading the firm’s information technology developments for all nationwide locations.

Achterberg served in leadership positions most recently at Molson Coors Beverage Co., where she managed a team of 200 people and oversaw IT solution design and delivery. She has held similar roles at Johnson Controls, Schneider National, Sodexo, Verity Management Solutions and Knowledge InterSpace.

She serves on the state board of Women in Technology Wisconsin, Milwaukee Women Inc., is a member of the Society of Information Management Wisconsin, the Professional Directors Association, and is a United Way TechforGood program guest CIO. Achterberg is a published author and public speaker who focuses on topics ranging from lean to the value of data.

She earned a master’s degree in engineering management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.