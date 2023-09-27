Listen to this article Listen to this article

Real estate company CBRE on Wednesday announced the opening of a new office on the 18th floor of the BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee. The firm relocated from offices from 777 East Wisconsin Avenue and 648 North Plankinton Avenue and officials said the move will unite its two local main corporate divisions to one shared space.

The 15,330-square-foot office, located at 790 N. Water Street, will house both CBRE’s Advisory Services and Global Workplace Solutions staff. Officials said the office is part of a new Workplace360 showcase program for office space standards, including technology and collaborative spaces for hybrid workers.

Emmy Murphy, Managing Director at CBRE, said the office will showcase flexible work strategies for clients to use for their own employees.

“The newly constructed BMO Tower provides us with a great opportunity to deliver a collaborative, experience-driven workplace that supports hybrid work. Our Workplace360 office will also serve as a showpiece to help clients conceptualize flexible work strategies for their own employees,” Murphy added.

Mark Wiesner, chief commercial officer of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions, said the space will enhance collaboration between local and global teams.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our CBRE Milwaukee teams together in the shared office at BMO Tower. The new space will enhance collaboration between our local and global teams, improving employee satisfaction and our ability to serve our clients,” Wiesner added.

Officials said there are 17 different work areas in the office, including a living room, library, focus rooms, conference rooms, workstations, work benches and open collaboration areas.

New technology such as video conference rooms, virtual companion whiteboards for in-person and remote employees will allow hybrid work collaboration in the office, officials added. The office comes with various digital displays in the common areas to share announcements and facilitate events, officials noted.

In 2013, the company introduced the Workplace360 model where employees don’t have dedicated desks or private offices.

In the BMO Tower, teams have different neighborhood work areas and can use any occupied seat. Because so many companies have hybrid work models, officials said the approach allows for any workstation or office to be used by any employee who is in the office on a given day. Conference rooms are named after different parts of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee was a priority for collaboration spaces and latest technologies, said Peter Van Emburgh, global head of CBRE’s corporate real estate.

“Our Workplace360 strategy has transformed how we work at CBRE, and our flexible approach enables our employees to thrive and deliver exceptional client outcomes. For new locations such as Milwaukee, we prioritize a variety of collaboration spaces and the latest technologies that complement our activity-based working environment,” he added.

CBRE has offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Brookfield. The company will hold signage outside the entrance to the building facing Water Street.