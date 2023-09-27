Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Zignego Company to lead $60M I-894 improvement project

By: Ethan Duran//September 27, 2023//

The Wisconsin Highway 36 bridge from Interstate 894 westbound. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed a nearly $60 million contract with Waukesha-based Zignego Company for a two-year improvement project along Interstate 894 in Greenfield, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The $59.7 million contract calls for resurfaced freeway lanes, reconstructed medians and improved drainage systems on I-894 from 84th Street to 35th Street, WisDOT officials said. The bridge on Wisconsin Highway 36, or Loomis Road, will be reconstructed, officials added.

Zignego will serve as the primary contractor. Starting Thursday, the company will perform freeway improvements and fix new guard rails, lighting and sign structures. The contractor will also perform pavement repairs and maintenance at four local roads and bridges at I-894 (84th, 68th, 51st and 35th Streets).

The entire project is expected to be completed in fall of 2024.

Construction work will impact traffic with overnight lane and ramp closures and will pause from late fall 2023 to early spring of 2024.

Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-894 will continue in 2024, and several long-term closures are expected for the Loomis Road Bridge, lanes for highway median construction and local road closures at 51st and 35th Streets.

