ADDRESS: From Fish Camp County Park to Williams Drive at Lake Kegonsa State Park

SIZE: 2.75 miles

COST: $6.75 million

START MONTH: Fall 2023

COMPLETION: Fall 2024

OWNER: Dane County

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Janke General Contractors, Athens

LEAD ARCHITECT: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, KL Engineering

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The second phase of construction of the Lower Yahara Trail includes a 4,000-foot helical pile boardwalk and a 90-foot clear span bridge over Door Creek. Crews will work on fishing and boating improvements at Fish Camp County Park, and pave around 16 parking spaces with a kiosk and bike racks on the east side of the Fish Camp net house.

Project plans include viewing platform bump-outs like the ones built at the Yahara River crossing during the first phase.