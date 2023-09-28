Listen to this article Listen to this article

The latest economic forecast shows possible challenging times ahead for contractors, with the effects from factors such as rising interest rates, inflation, labor shortages and recession risks on the horizon, according to a top economist’s latest assessment.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and the ongoing labor shortage were front and center in Anirban Basu’s online presentation for the Construction Executive’s 2023 Q3 Construction Economic Forecast. Basu is the CEO and chair of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group and serves as the lead economist for the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

“In construction, you must be somewhat optimistic. Economists are the exact opposite,” he cautioned at the opening of his webinar.

In an online poll, 66% of contractors said the shortage of skilled labor was their top challenge in 2023. According to the ABC, there were more than 300,000 construction jobs open in 2023. The demand for skilled workers also drove up wages, which translates to an increase in consumer prices.

A great chunk of the large Baby Boomers population will retire soon, Basu noted. They will leave with much of the skill they had built up over decades, so the next construction workforce will need lots of training. An emphasis on college education and misconceptions of the trades helped drive scarcity and rapid wage growth, he added.

The current effective federal funds rate was around 5.33 on Tuesday, with another hike possible in the coming months. Banks are lending less aggressively, which affects project financing for contractors and other economic actors, Basu explained.

“If the rate is high, the banks don’t want to borrow,” he noted.

If developers find it difficult to finance construction projects, that can produce an insufficient demand for construction services. Higher interest rates and the cost of capital can destroy performance, banks will be less willing to lend to real estate development and landowners will scrutinize proposals more aggressively, Basu added. The impact trickles down to construction firms dependent on commercial real estate.

Costs were up sharply due to wage hikes, supply chain issues and materials inflation, which can impact contractors’ profit margins. According to a poll, 43% of construction companies expected their profit margins to stay the same in a year, while 23% answered they expected profits to be slightly lower. Only 5% of companies said they expected substantially higher profits.

Basu said there was a disparity between demand for construction companies who specialized in infrastructure and manufacturing projects and those who depend on sectors such as office and retail. The former is expected to keep busy with the influx of federal infrastructure spending, while the latter will likely experience a slowdown in work, he explained.

“It’s the era of the megaproject. Infrastructure, manufacturing plants, battery plants and semiconductor plants. If your line is one of these megaprojects, you’re going to be busy,” he added.

Office vacancy rates spiked to 12.5% in 2022, according to commercial property company CoStar. Permits for multifamily buildings lapsed at around 460,000 units this year, down compared to previous years, data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed. Meanwhile, single family housing permits were up more than 950,000, according to census data.

The amount of construction spending for manufacturing projects was up 157.4% from February 2020 to July 2023, U.S. Census Bureau data for nonresidential construction spending by subsector showed. Sewage and waste management was up 47.2% at the same time, followed by water supply up 43.8% and commercial up 37.2%. Office construction spending lagged at around 1.3%.

Compared to mission critical projects such as data centers, the slowdown for office and multifamily projects were signs of frustration for new construction and commercial real estate, Basu said. Health care would still provide construction work going forward, he added.

The economist wagered that when most multifamily projects currently under construction are completed in the next one to two years, it will likely quell the high demand for housing and in turn slow down multifamily construction.

Some signs of recession loomed on the horizon, with some indicators being U.S. credit card debt, the country’s gross domestic product and treasury yields. Basu said recession conditions will be more prevalent in the next 12 months. However, ABC backlog indicators and polls showed some contractors remained confident.

“For many of you, the recession isn’t close. … ABC members aren’t feeling recessionary forces,” Basu said, noting construction typically lags the greater economy by 18 months before feeling the effects.

A webinar poll showed 43% of contractors expected their profit margins to be about the same next year. Another 25% expected their profits to be slightly higher and 23% answered slightly lower. Basu said the results showed a disparity, due to office and infrastructure differences. However, the latest ABC Construction Confidence Index and Backlog Indicator still showed signs of a growth mindset despite economic turbulence.

In his outlook, Basu predicted it was going to get worse before it gets better. While the national and global economy weakening, some segments of construction were expected to hold up better than others. “Wages are climbing, customers are facing higher interest rates and companies may have to trim some costs. My overall expectation is the economy is going to be slower,” he added.