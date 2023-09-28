raSmith’s Tippery to participate in Wastewater Industry Operations Challenge

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Reporter Staff//September 28, 2023//

Chris Tippery, senior project manager with raSmith, and his team will participate in the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference Operations Challenge on Oct. 2-3 at McCormick Place in Chicago. (Photo courtesy of raSmith)

Chris Tippery, senior project manager with raSmith, will participate in the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference Operations Challenge on Oct. 2-3 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Fifty-six teams from around the world will demonstrate their wastewater collection and treatment expertise during the Operations Challenge.

Earlier this year, Tippery won a 2023 Collections Award by the Wisconsin Section of the Central States Water Environment Association, an organization within the Water Environment Federation. The award recognized his exceptional contributions to advancing collection system knowledge and improving water quality.

Tippery is a member of the four-person “Pumpers” team, comprised of Kate Despinoy of Stanley Group (Chicago) and wastewater operators Casey Kleven (city of Janesville) and Kevin Stephens (city of Racine). Laboratory Supervisor Marc Zimmerman (city of Janesville) will coach the team. The “Pumpers” will compete against the other teams in five events, including maintenance, collection systems, safety, process control and laboratory.

Tippery has over 20 years of experience in water, wastewater, storm water design and construction services. Since joining raSmith’s municipal services division in 2019, he has provided project management and design services for upgrades to major municipal wastewater treatment plants and numerous water distribution and wastewater/storm water collection system modifications and upgrades.

Tippery is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Wisconsin and an Envision Sustainability Professional.

