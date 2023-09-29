Listen to this article Listen to this article

Architecture will officially get its own month in Wisconsin, as the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Wisconsin announced Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Oct. 3 will proclaim October 2023 as “Architecture Awareness Month.” The proclamation falls in line with ARCHtoberfest, which kicked off with a party on Friday.

Evers will present the proclamation to AIA Wisconsin President Robert Wheat and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dan Hereth at the UW-Madison Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center.

Architecture Awareness Month, branded ARCHtoberfest, will provide residents with opportunities to explore, appreciate and engage with the built environment, officials said.

Lisa Kennedy, executive director of AIA Wisconsin, said the chapter’s goal was to raise awareness of the work of local architects and inspire a diverse generation in the profession.

“Architecture is the backdrop of our lives. We all live, work and play in built spaces, yet few people have direct contact with the architects behind these environments. Our goal is to raise awareness of the work of architects in Wisconsin and to inspire a more diverse next generation in the architecture profession,” Kennedy added.

Here are some ARCHtoberfest events the chapter has planned.

Wright Design Series, two lectures focused on Frank Lloyd Wright and covers architecture-related topics. They are free and open to the public virtually and in person at the Monona Terrace in Madison. The lectures are held on Oct. 5 and Oct. 24

50 Years of Architectural Photography: The Work of Eric Oxendorf: Wisconsin-based architectural photographer Eric Oxendorf will host an exhibit of his work spanning his 50-year career, officials said. The exhibit will take place in Milwaukee Oct. 5-7 and Madison Oct. 12-14, and is free and open to the public

Trees First, Wood Next: Connecting People with Urban and Community Forests and Their Resources: Wudeward Urban Forest Products with AIA Wisconsin and the USDA Forest Service will host a tree-planting at Lynden Hill Park in Milwaukee. The event will include a presentation on urban wood products and the build environment, a Kids’ Tree Climbing activity with the City of Milwaukee Forestry Division and other childrens’ activities. The event takes place on Oct. 7

A full list of ARCHtoberfest events is available online.

AIA Wisconsin is the state’s chapter of the Society of The American Institute of Architects. The organization represents 1,500 members and includes architects in private practice, business, industry, government and education, as well as interns, allied professionals and students. In August, AIA Wisconsin declared 10 winners for its 2023 Design Awards program.